Let’s Go Home: 8.22.24

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Cheesecake is a lovable, silly girl who would love to be your companion and cuddle up with you! This 5-year-old pup would like a mellow home in a nice, quiet neighborhood.

Quazar

Cheesecake

Quazar is a 2-month-old kitten who is friendly and playful! Quazar is just one of the many adorable kittens currently available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services.

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

Published on August 22, 2024