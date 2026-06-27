Let’s Move From Conviction to Practice at Pride 2026

By Suzanne Ford—

I want to welcome all corners of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies who have shown such tremendous support to the 56th annual San Francisco Pride.

For decades, our community has gathered to be seen and to insist on its own joy. Our 2026 theme, “Resistance in Action!” is what comes next: organizing, showing up, doing the tangible work of protecting one another. We’re moving from conviction to practice, and we invite you to move with us.

After years of uncertainty post-pandemic, we’re transitioning into building mode, taking on the mantle of making sure SF Pride is around for the next 56 years.

Pride remains a celebration of family, and, this year, our corporate partners, community members, and neighbors are joining together to stand up for each other, like any family would. Against a backdrop of oppressive and anti-trans legislation, uniting is itself meaningful. It’s what makes Pride feel both joyful and necessary.

“Resistance in Action!” is resistance made concrete.

It looks like Built This City at the legendary Castro Theatre, honoring the people who made queer San Francisco possible.

It looks like Runway of Pride at GLIDE, where fashion, pride, and social justice collide.

It looks like 96-year-old Dolores Huerta delivering the keynote at the Human Rights Summit at the Commonwealth Club, proving what a lifetime of action is.

It looks like the Party at the Asian Art Museum, where panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and Nina Katz’s larger than life portraits hold our grief and our visibility in one room, and where Mayor Lurie and I will honor the National AIDS Memorial CEO John Cunningham with the Teddy Witherington Award.

It looks like marching in the inaugural Trans Ally March, retracing the historic route down Market Street.

And, for me, it looks like leading the parade on Pride Sunday, right behind the Dykes on Bikes®.

More than any single event, what I’m looking forward to the most is the joy on people’s faces as we unite all month long. It’s seeing that knowing look people share that says, “We got this.”

You’ll see us out in the community all month long resisting, and we hope you’ll be there resisting too. Seeing each other, sharing joy, standing defiantly together is what will carry us from this Pride to the next.

To find the full lineup and plan your Pride, visit https://sfpride.org/

Suzanne Ford is the Executive Director of San Francisco Pride.

Celebrating Pride 2026

Published on June 25, 2026