LGBTQ+ Black Women Leaders & Allies Honored by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF

The San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF on February 23, 2024, honored numerous local LGBTQ+ Black women leaders and allies for Black History Month. Helping to present the honorees at the event were Imani Rupert-Gordon, the Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and Dr. Tyler TerMeer, who is the CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. Here are just some of those whose accomplishments were recognized:

Alex U. Inn

Activist, drag king, and performer Alex U. Inn was a San Francisco Pride People’s Choice Community Grand Marshal in 2017. Also named to sainthood by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Alex has been a critical force for LGBTQI+ groups including the SF LGBT Center and the Committee for Queer Justice.

Joy Baucom

The CEO and Founder of Diligence Security Group, Joy is a dynamic and innovative professional who is a specialist in safeguarding businesses and communities. She is a former Army intelligence analyst who was deployed twice to Iraq in support of U.S. interests and missions.

Angela Berry

A Workplace Financial Consultant at Fidelity Investments, Angela has a distinguished background that also includes work at JP Morgan Chase Bank, Merrill Edge, and Citibank.

Aisha Brown

Professional stylist Aisha Brown is a creative colorist and curl wizard who helps empower women clients so that they feel beautiful both inside and out. She has helped make her workplace both successful and a safe, comforting space for all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Aarin Burch

The President and Founder of Laurel Burch Studios, Aarin carries on her mother’s artistic and charitable vision. Aarin is also an award-winning filmmaker whose works continue to receive international recognition.

Tosca Comvalius

Tosca is a multitalented woman who, after years of service at FedEx, now mentors youth about health and wellness. She is also a motorcycle enthusiast and international traveler who breaks gender barriers wherever she goes.

Brendalynn Goodall

Brendalynn Goodall is an out and proud 72-year-old Black Lesbian experienced as an administrator and a social worker, who is passionate about social justice, civil rights, and equality. Appointed by Governor Newsom, she serves on the California Commission on Aging.

Ebony Gordon

EbonyGordon has for more than a decade served in various capacities on staff at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. Currently she is coordinator of the Foundation’s Aging Services and HUES (Helping and Uniting Every Sister) program.

Ericka Huggins

As an activist, former political prisoner, and leader in the Black Panther Party, Ericka Huggins has devoted her life to the equitable treatment of all human beings—beyond the boundaries of race, age, culture, class, gender, sexual orientation, ability, and status associated with citizenship.

NaNoshka “Nosh” Johnson

NaNoshka “Nosh” Johnson is a skilled business strategist and data technologist with a practice as a business consultant and coach. In our community, she is noted as the first Black woman to serve as president of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) and is the owner/operator of Nosh’s Dirty Popcorn.

Shauna Madison, Esq.

Shauna Madison is the Director of People, Culture & Equity and Compliance Counsel at the National Center for Lesbian Rights. Her extensive experience in the legal field includes serving as a law firm executive and as a public defender.

Honey Mahogany

Honey Mahogany is the first openly transgender person to serve on the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, for which she was elected Chair—a position she currently holds. She is a Co-Founder of the Compton’s Transgender Cultural District, the first legally recognized transgender district in the world. Also a talented performer, she was a RuPaul’s Drag Race star and is now part of the queer metal band Commando.

Linda Martley-Jordon

Linda Martley-Jordan is an equity advocate for youth who works with community-based organizations with the goal of helping students complete high school, setting them on a path for future education and success. She is the founding and current chairperson of the Historically Black College and University Network and has had a role in Bay Area students gaining admission and scholarships to more than 51 HBCU colleges and universities.

Iowayna Peña

Iowayna Peña has held a number of leadership positions in government for both the City and County of San Francisco and the City of Oakland, and has served as District Director and Senior Legislative Aide of Malia Cohen both with the city and the California State Board of Equalization. In 2022, she accepted a position as director of real estate and development for the San Francisco Giants.

Dr. Sonya Richardson

With more than 30 years of service, Sonya Richardson is a martial arts specialist, physical therapy expert, and a community leader. She serves as Head Instructor and Executive Director of the Hand to Hand Kajukenbo Self Defense Center in Oakland. She was inducted into the Association of Women Martial Arts Instructors Hall of Fame.

Pat Robinson

Pat Robinson is a highly respected volunteer at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation with responsibility for the HUES program, which they co-founded. As a survivor of HIV/AIDS, they tell their powerful story on a YouTube video produced by the National AIDS Memorial Grove (https://tinyurl.com/4jvzjdwn).

Dr. April Silas

A longtime advocate for children, youth, and families, Dr. April Silas is the Executive Director of the Homeless Children’s Network of the City of San Francisco and is a member of the city’s LGBTQI+ Advisory Committee. She is well-known as an activist and powerful speaker.

Lisbet Tellefsen

Lisbet Tellefsen is a well-known archivist, collector, and curator who is based in Oakland where she curated the Black Panther Museum at the Oakland Museum of California. She is known for her archival and exhibit work based on activist Angela Davis. A current project in development is The Lisbet Tellefsen Papers at Yale University.

Jilchristina “Jil” Vest

A celebrated veteran activist, Jil made history by organizing the first-ever public art installation honoring the women of the Black Panther Party. She holds the title of Curator of the Women in Black Panther Party Mural as part of the West Oakland Mural Project.

Stephanie Rae Wilburn

Stephanie Rae Wilburn is an activist, teacher, educator, community connector and community arts advocate. She has worked to empower youth through her roles with organizations, including the Pacific Center, the LYRIC Center for LGBTQQ Youth, and the American Conservatory Theatre. She holds the position of Education and Training Manager at the Oakland LGBTQ Center.

Lisa Williams

A beloved community leader, Lisa serves as the Executive Director of the Soul of Pride, is a former President of the San Francisco Pride Board of Directors, and is an active member of the Bayard Rustin Coalition, the Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club, Black Women Organized for Political Action, the Homeless Children’s Network, the Rafiki Coalition for Health and Wellness, and more. She owns and operates her own company, One Source Consulting.

Shanelle Williams

Shanelle Williams is an elected official, healthcare equity leader, government and community relations adviser, and public speaker. She is a member of the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, a Board Member of the Ella Baer Center for Human Rights, and serves as Interim Executive Director of the Rafiki Coalition. She is also a member of the San Francisco Democratic Central Committee.

Anitra Winder

Anitra Winder has a diverse nonprofit background in managed care, reproductive/sexual health, maternal/child health, public speaking, and housing. She has said that Pride centers have played a key role in her life, and she is now proud to serve as Associate Director of Youth Services for the San Francisco LGBT Community Center.

Black History Month

Published on March 7, 2024