    LGBTQ+ Black Women Leaders to Be Honored on February 23 at The Academy SF

    The San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF on Friday, February 23, 2024, will honor dozens of local LGBTQ+ Black women leaders and allies for Black History Month. For more information and to register for the event, which will take place from 6–10 pm at The Academy SF (2166 Market Street), please go to http://tinyurl.com/54v7rhez

    The honorees will include (partial list):

    Alex U. Inn
    Joy Baucom
    Angela Berry
    Aisha Brown
    Aarin Burch
    Tosca Comvalius
    Terri Lynn Delk
    Melanie DeMore
    Kin Folkz
    Jewelle Gomez
    Brendalynn Goodall
    Ebony Gordon
    Erica Huggins
    DJ Christie James
    NaNoshka “Nosh” Johnson
    Theodora Lee, Esq.
    Renée Lubin
    Shauna Madison, Esq.
    Honey Mahogany
    Linda Martley-Jordon
    Iowayna Peña
    Dr. Sonya Richardson
    Pat Robinson
    Imani Rupert-Gordon
    Dr. April Silas
    Dr. Dee Spencer
    Lisbet Tellefsen
    Dr. Khaleh Thomas
    Jilchristina “Jil” Vest
    Stephanie Rae Wilburn
    Lisa Williamson
    Shanelle Williams
    Anitra Winder

    Black Women Leaders to be Honored

    Published on February 22, 2024