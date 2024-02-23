LGBTQ+ Black Women Leaders to Be Honored on February 23 at The Academy SF

The San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF on Friday, February 23, 2024, will honor dozens of local LGBTQ+ Black women leaders and allies for Black History Month. For more information and to register for the event, which will take place from 6–10 pm at The Academy SF (2166 Market Street), please go to http://tinyurl.com/54v7rhez

The honorees will include (partial list):

Alex U. Inn

Joy Baucom

Angela Berry

Aisha Brown

Aarin Burch

Tosca Comvalius

Terri Lynn Delk

Melanie DeMore

Kin Folkz

Jewelle Gomez

Brendalynn Goodall

Ebony Gordon

Erica Huggins

DJ Christie James

NaNoshka “Nosh” Johnson

Theodora Lee, Esq.

Renée Lubin

Shauna Madison, Esq.

Honey Mahogany

Linda Martley-Jordon

Iowayna Peña

Dr. Sonya Richardson

Pat Robinson

Imani Rupert-Gordon

Dr. April Silas

Dr. Dee Spencer

Lisbet Tellefsen

Dr. Khaleh Thomas

Jilchristina “Jil” Vest

Stephanie Rae Wilburn

Lisa Williamson

Shanelle Williams

Anitra Winder

Black Women Leaders to be Honored

Published on February 22, 2024