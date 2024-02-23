LGBTQ+ Black Women Leaders to Be Honored on February 23 at The Academy SF

The San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF on Friday, February 23, 2024, will honor dozens of local LGBTQ+ Black women leaders and allies for Black History Month. For more information and to register for the event, which will take place from 6–10 pm at The Academy SF (2166 Market Street), please go to http://tinyurl.com/54v7rhez
The honorees will include (partial list):
Alex U. Inn
Joy Baucom
Angela Berry
Aisha Brown
Aarin Burch
Tosca Comvalius
Terri Lynn Delk
Melanie DeMore
Kin Folkz
Jewelle Gomez
Brendalynn Goodall
Ebony Gordon
Erica Huggins
DJ Christie James
NaNoshka “Nosh” Johnson
Theodora Lee, Esq.
Renée Lubin
Shauna Madison, Esq.
Honey Mahogany
Linda Martley-Jordon
Iowayna Peña
Dr. Sonya Richardson
Pat Robinson
Imani Rupert-Gordon
Dr. April Silas
Dr. Dee Spencer
Lisbet Tellefsen
Dr. Khaleh Thomas
Jilchristina “Jil” Vest
Stephanie Rae Wilburn
Lisa Williamson
Shanelle Williams
Anitra Winder
Published on February 22, 2024
