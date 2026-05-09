LGBTQ+ Leaders and HIV Advocates Rally in the Castro to Oppose Proposed Cuts to Sexual Health and Community Services

Photos by Michael Kerner

A rally on the afternoon of April 23, 2026, in Jane Warner Plaza gathered HIV/AIDS activists, community health leaders, and others to voice opposition to San Francisco’s proposed cuts to critical sexual health, HIV, and LGBTQ+ services. San Francisco Bay Times columnist Sister Dana Van Iquity was among those who attended.

Speakers at the event included Ajai Nicole Duncan, Co-President of the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club; Gael Lala-Chavez, Executive Director of LYRIC; Dr. Tyler TerMeer, CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation; JM Jaffe, Executive Director of Lyon-Martin Community Health Services; Laura Thomas, Co-Chair of the HIV/AIDS Providers Network; and Ande Stone, Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club HIV/AIDS Caucus member.

Read more about the current situation and challenges in Dr. TerMeer’s article in this issue. An earlier piece by San Francisco AIDS Foundation Vice President of Public Affairs Emily Land outlines the dramatic events that took place this past February, which helped lead to the difficulties now needing to be addressed: https://bit.ly/4uwdNQJ





Fight for Basic Rights

Published on May 7, 2026