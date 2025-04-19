LGBTQ+ Spring 2025 Fundraisers in SF and Other Local Events

The spring season is always a busy one for local LGBTQ+ nonprofits, which hold major annual fundraisers at this time. 2025 has been no exception.

Openhouse in April held its annual Spring Fling.

Sister Roma, Alex U. Inn, and guests at the 2025 Openhouse Spring Fling.

Photos by Charlotte M Fiorito

Auctioneer Michael Tate at Openhouse’s 2025 Spring Fling.

Photos by Charlotte M Fiorito

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus held its annual Crescendo, which this year raised nearly $1.4 million. (The total mentioned by Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Nina West in the below video was updated after the event.)

Grammy-nominated recording artist Nadirah Shakoor has performed at several events in the Castro, most recently at Catch French Bistro.

San Francisco Bay Times columnists Donna Sachet and Rafael Mandelman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, have been especially busy this season. For example, they both recently helped cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of the Castro Farmers’ Market for 2025.

The Market is one of the best places to experience spring in the Castro, given the outdoor setting next to the Lookout and all of the seasonal produce. Check out Donna’s column in the San Francisco Bay Times, along with those of Joanie Juster and Sister Dana Van Iquity, for information about other upcoming events.