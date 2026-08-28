Liam’s List for St. Helena: A Wine and Dine Destination

By Liam Mayclem—

St. Helena is a charming and inviting wine country town that has it all when it comes to dining. All of the restaurants, of course, boast impressive wine menus.

For a casual yet yummy burger, there is no better spot than the classic Gott’s Roadside. https://www.gotts.com

There are many spots with rock star chefs at the helm, including Press by Bocuse d’Or silver medalist Chef Philip Tessier (https://pressnapavalley.com) and The Charter Oak restaurant by Michelin-starred Christopher Kostow.

https://www.thecharteroak.com

For family fun, in addition to Gott’s, here are some restaurants not to be missed:

Cook St. Helena

https://cooksthelena.com

Charlie’s Napa Valley

https://www.charliesnv.com

Harvest Table

https://www.harvesttablenapa.com

To dine in St. Helena from casual to fancy is to dine among winemakers and farmers, the folks with their hands in the dirt who make magic in Wine Country. An added bonus is that there are wineries all around, so taking a wine break in between tastings offers you an abundance of choices. Here are two more of my favorites:

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

https://bit.ly/4zxc68G

Violetto

https://www.violettonapavalley.com

Liam Mayclem is a former “San Francisco Bay Times” columnist who is an Emmy Award-winning radio and television personality.

https://www.bookliam.com/

Liam’s List for St. Helena

Published on August 27, 2026