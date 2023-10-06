Lit Snax: 10.5.23

Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue

Donaghue returns to lesbian stomping grounds in Learned by Heart. Tomboys and queer ladies abound in this riff on Anne Lister and her friends in 1805 England.

Laughing Matters: Pandemic Diaries From Castro Street 2021–2022 by Mark Abramson

Once again The Bard of The Castro delivers a warm, witty, and wise slice-of-life memoir set in everyone’s favorite gayborhood.

The Pride Atlas: 500 Iconic Destinations for Queer Travelers by Maartje Hensen

If you’re wondering where to go on your next fabulous vacation you might want to explore this enormous guide chock full of fun photos and LGBTQ+ information.

Published on October 5, 2023