Lit Snax 2.8.24

Dinner on Monster Island: Essays by Tania de Rozario

These personal essays weave together the author’s experiences of growing up as a “fat, queer, brown girl in Singapore” with astute horror film criticism in order to explore the nature of monsters and what it means to be different.

Nothing Ever Just Disappears: Seven Hidden Queer Histories by Diarmuid Hester

Hester examines queer creatives including E.M. Forster, Josephine Baker, James Baldwin, and London’s suffragettes, among others. Most exciting for local readers will be his chapter on the late Kevin Killian and his literary community in San Francisco.

How We Named the Stars by Andrés N. Ordorica

This lyrical, dreamy, and compassionate novel follows the transformative first romance of a young, first generation Mexican American man.

Published on February 8, 2024