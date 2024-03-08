Lit Snax 3.7.24

The Gay Cookbook by Chef Lou Rand Hogan

Oh, Mary! This ancient artifact of pre-Stonewall camp is an actual book of recipes, chock full of whimsical illustrations, and full of humor that relies on hilariously dated queer stereotypes and corny/naughty double entendres. It’s pretty much the perfect gag gift for swish-y gourmets.

The Women of The Left Bank, Paris 1900–1940 by Shari Benstock

Early 20th century Paris was chock full of lesbians (and straight female allies) contributing to literature, the arts, and culture, and this fascinating compendium of pocket biographies is perfect for anyone who wants a good history of the era.

I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition by Lucy Sante

With candor and crystal-clear prose, Sante intertwines her life story (immigration, difficult family, etc.) with the story of transition. Along the way, she offers a fascinating glimpse into the last several decades of NYC’s hyper-hip intelligentsia.

https://www.fabulosabooks.com/

Lit Snax by Fabulosa Books

Published on March 7, 2024