Lit Snax 7.13.23

Cosmoknights Book Two by Hannah Templer

Behold: Here is the long-awaited sequel to the sexiest and most riveting lesbian graphic novel space saga!

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This is a fun, easy read about an international gay romance between America’s First Son and a British prince. Read it before the movie comes out!

From Castro to Christopher: Gay Streets of America 1979–1986 by Nicholas Blaier, with an introduction by Jim Farber

The dazzling black and white photos depict the zany, sexy heyday of the nation’s “gayborhoods.” Readers of a certain age may experience flashbacks, and younger readers can get a history lesson.

Published on July 13, 2023