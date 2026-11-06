Looking Back at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy SF

For five years, the San Francisco Bay Times produced Divas & Drinks @ The Academy SF. The popular event drew hundreds to the club, but its origins grew out of isolation. After the COVID stay-at-home orders, lockdowns, and other restrictions in 2020, much of California and the rest of the nation were still experiencing severe restrictions during the first half of 2021. The initial Divas & Drinks was therefore a virtual event in April 2021, yet much of its programming—Donna Sachet as emcee, a DJ sponsored by

Olivia Travel, and more—carried over to the many in-person events that followed.

The near-monthly series highlighted everything from LGBTQ+ former Olympic champions during the Winter Olympics to the Sainting of Leslie Sbrocco and celebrations during Black History Month. Here is a look back at just some of the Divas & Drinks events over the years.

PHOTO BY BETH SCHNITZER

PHOTO BY SAN FRANCISCO BAY TIMES

PHOTO BY DREW ALTIZER PHOTOGRAPHY

PHOTO BY PATRICK CARNEY

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

Published on November 5, 2026