Looking Back at Pride 2025 and Ahead to Dykes on Bikes’ 50th Anniversary

Members of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® at the front of the Pride Parade route on Market Street, just before starting their engines

PHOTO: AMELIE BRODEUR

By Kate Brown, Ph.D–

With the 2025 June Pride activities in our rear-view mirrors, I reflect on the wonderful celebration of inclusivity, solidarity, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Week for the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® began Sunday, the 22nd, with the People’s March, an event that harkens back to Pride’s origins in protest and activism. Invited by organizers Alex U. Inn and Juanita MORE!, we created the safety perimeter, blocking vehicle traffic at intersections and helping eliminate the need for police presence for the March. Our BIPOC and POC riders proudly participated in the march, aligned with the March’s theme of centering Black, Brown, and Indigenous voices.

Patch-holder and Board of Directors member Dora Dome and her wife Emily. Dora was a Pace Bike in the Pride Parade on June 29th, setting the speed for hundreds of motorcycles that followed them down Market Street.

PHOTO: AMELIE BRODEUR

Many of us attended a fabulous Divas & Drinks party on Thursday evening, June 26, at The Academy SF. It was the perfect kickoff to the Pride Weekend. The following night, San Francisco Dykes on Bikes carried the Rainbow Torch through downtown San Francisco to Harry Bridges Plaza, where Illuminate the Arts hosted a grand lighting of the world’s largest Pride flag at the base of the R-Evolution statue. Spanning over 4 miles, the laser rainbow filled Market Street from the Ferry Building to Twin Peaks with a lighting ceremony complete with music and bubbles (yes, bubbles) as people danced under the “Gaysers.”

Saturday, we turned our attention to two things we love: throwing a party and raising money for activities that support our mission. Our annual fundraiser at The Academy SF was a tremendous success! Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we raised $2,000 in donations to launch the Soni S.H.S. Wolf Riding Scholarship. Details about the scholarship will be shared on our website and social media in August. T-shirt sales were also a hit, and we are proud to donate those proceeds to two community organizations: The Transgender District and El/La Para TransLatinas.

PHOTO: MIKE KIRSCHNER

The energy at the fundraiser was electric. Two winding roads were used as thermometers to chart our progress towards the $2000 goal. Huge thanks to The Academy SF for hosting our event, to the many local businesses who contributed to our silent auction, and DJ Rockaway for setting the perfect vibe.

Sunday morning, Dykes on Bikes Patch-holders, Prospects, and our team of dedicated volunteers were on Market Street by 7 am. The weather was perfect, and just shortly after 10:30 am, nearly 250 motorcycles and two U-Haul vehicles roared down Market Street, kicking off the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in true thunderous fashion. The ride was a powerful, visible, and joyful expression of queer pride. Thank you to everyone who joined us on Pride Sunday.

PHOTO: MIKE KIRSCHNER

I am deeply grateful to our Board of Directors, Patch-holders, nearly two dozen tireless volunteers who join us on Saturday or Sunday of Pride Weekend, and our ever-growing community of supporters. Through weeks of planning, hauling gear, and gathering donations, your dedication made this year’s Pride celebration unforgettable.

Thank you for helping Dykes on Bikes® make another historic and proud ride down Market Street as we celebrated our 49th anniversary. With our 50th just around the corner, we’re already revving up for an even bigger celebration. Here’s to another year of bold visibility, roaring engines, and unstoppable pride!

PHOTO: MIKE KIRSCHNER

Kate Brown, Ph.D., is the President of San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent. https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

Dykes on Bikes® Tales From Two Wheels

Published on July 17, 2025