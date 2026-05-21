Marissa Quaranta and Stacy Owens of S.E. Owens & Company

S. E. Owens & Company, with a nationwide reach and offices in Oakland, California, provides a wide range of services related to compliance and accounting. While their team is focused on excellence in these areas, they uniquely are also passionate about promoting social equity and have clients representing the fields of politics and animal rights, along with other businesses and nonprofits. They additionally donate a significant portion of their time and proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations and other groups that align with their values. Here, Director Marissa Quaranta, who collaborated with Founder Stacy Owens on the responses, shares more about this community-minded firm.

GGBA: Please tell us more about S.E. Owens & Company.

Marissa Quaranta: S.E. Owens & Company is a compliance and accounting firm with team members and clients across the country serving the political, nonprofit, and business spheres. We help our clients stay compliant and organized with our responsive and dedicated team. While we are numbers focused and deliver excellent results, we are also heart-driven and passionate about assisting our clients so they can focus on what they do best. ​

GGBA: Why did Owens decide to create this namesake firm?

Marissa Quaranta: Stacy Owens decided to start S.E. Owens & Company so that she and her team could continue to make a difference in the communities she cares about, using her skills in accounting and compliance to help political campaigns and mission-driven businesses thrive.

GGBA: Who are some of your and Owens’ role models, and especially those who helped to influence the business?

Marissa Quaranta: We are inspired by our clients, and all their dedicated work, as well as our team members who help cocreate our firm and its culture. We also have great appreciation for all those who came before us in the various social justice spaces and causes.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Marissa Quaranta: We decided to join the GGBA very recently. We are a woman-owned business. Our company is committed to promoting social equity. We donate a sizable portion of our time and proceeds to organizations that promote inclusive representation for women, trans* people, LGBTQIA people, as well as people of all races, ethnicities, and socio-economic backgrounds. Internally, we are committed to providing fair working conditions, flexibility, and a living wage to our team members. We strive to cultivate a respectful and collaborative working environment. We think that being a part of the GGBA will be a fantastic opportunity to widen our circle.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Marissa Quaranta: We look forward to seeing how becoming a member of the GGBA will enrich our business.

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Marissa Quaranta: Make sure that you are strongly rooted in your mission and your core strengths, that you have belief and passion in what you do, and trust in those you service.

https://www.seowenscompany.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on May 21, 2026