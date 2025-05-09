May 2025 Update From District 8

By Rafael Mandelman–

(Editor’s Note: Please join us in welcoming back Supervisor Rafael Mandelman as a columnist for the San Francisco Bay Times. Longtime readers of this publication likely remember his popular column that ran for many years, “A San Francisco Kind of Democrat.” It launched well before he assumed any office in San Francisco, with his first primary role in the city being his election to the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees in November 2012. Since then, he was elected as District 8 Supervisor in 2018, and on January 8, 2025, he was unanimously elected as President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He is the third out gay Supervisor to hold this lead seat; Harry Britt and Tom Ammiano preceded him.

In his new column, View From the Dome, Supervisor Mandelman will provide updates on projects that he and his team are working on, as well as information about upcoming District 8 events and more.)

What We’ve Been Working On

EV Curbside Charging Hearing: With the State of California requiring that all new cars sold in California be electric by 2030, I have long been concerned that San Francisco was falling behind other cities in allowing the installation of EV chargers on our streets to serve EV owners who might not have an easily accessible garage in which to charge their cars. To that end, in summer 2023, I asked the Department of the Environment and SFMTA to collaborate on an actionable feasibility study and scalable pilot program to get chargers on sidewalks. The feasibility study has been completed, and the pilot has kicked off with the recent installation of two curbside chargers in Duboce Triangle. I subsequently requested a hearing on the EV charging study and pilot to allow the Board and public an opportunity to better understand next steps and challenges to building out effective and affordable EV charging infrastructure in San Francisco. With transportation responsible for nearly 40% of San Francisco’s greenhouse gas emissions, investing in EV infrastructure (of course, along with investing in robust, safe, and reliable public transit) will be an important element of meeting our climate goals. The hearing is currently calendared for June 2nd at 1:30 pm at the Board’s Land Use and Transportation Committee.

The Open For Business Contract Streamlining Act of 2025 has been described to us as the most comprehensive contract reform package in decades. The legislation, which I introduced on February 25th, will go in front of the Budget and Finance Committee on May 21st. This legislation has been a long time coming. Anyone who has attempted to contract with the City of San Francisco is well aware that our contracts are long and convoluted even for small dollar contracts, and processing times can vary from weeks to years! By judiciously streamlining various requirements that have been added over many decades, we hope to allow city staff to process contracts more efficiently, free up staff time, and attract more small businesses to do business with the city.

Castro Entertainment Zone Passes Unanimously: The Castro Entertainment Zone legislation, which I introduced back in March, was passed on April 15th. Now, Castro merchants can sell to-go alcohol within the confinements of the zone during activations like Night Markets and the Castro Street Fair. We had previously passed legislation to allow a Cole Valley Entertainment Zone, which the Night Market there is already putting to good use. I am excited to see the Castro Entertainment Zone activated.

Castro Cultural District Expansion: In April, I introduced legislation to expand the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District to include neighboring Duboce Triangle, recognizing the Triangle’s historical ties to the Castro’s LGBTQ+ community. The neighborhood played a key role in the community’s post-Summer of Love migration from the Haight, was home to early LGBTQ residents like Harvey Milk, and housed landmark businesses such as Scott’s Pit, the city’s first lesbian biker bar.

Update on the Mission Dolores Historic District Designations: In March, I introduced legislation to establish two historic districts in the Mission Dolores neighborhood; Alert Alley and Chula-Abbey early residential historic districts. This legislation went to the Land Use Committee on April 28th and was passed unanimously. These historic designations will help preserve 53 properties that reflect the neighborhood’s development before and shortly after the 1906 Earthquake and Fires, even as we revise our zoning rules and approval processes to allow more housing in every neighborhood.

Join Us for Pride

We would love to have you march with me and the District 8 office for San Francisco Pride! Every year the Pride parade is a great way to connect with community and enjoy everything San Francisco has to offer. This is a family and dog friendly event! RSVP here: http://bit.ly/2025PrideD8

Upcoming District 8 Events

Wednesdays, 3–7 pm: Castro Farmers’ Market, Noe & Market Street

Friday, May 16, 5–9 pm: Castro Night Market

Saturday, May 17, 10 am–4 pm: Noe Valley Garden Tour 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 3–7 pm: Noe Valley Night Market, Noe Valley Town Square

Rafael Mandelman is the San Francisco District 8 Supervisor and the President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. https://bit.ly/4iQvwvY

NOTIFICATION: CONTRACTING OPPORTUNITY

DATE: May 8, 2025

FROM: Inder Grewal, Development Specialist

RE: Request for Proposals (“RFP”) for Hunters Point Shipyard and Candlestick Point Project Site Office Management, Outreach, and Administrative Support to the Mayor’s Hunters Point Shipyard Citizens Advisory Committee

The Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure (“OCII”) is seeking qualified applicants to submit proposals to provide: Hunters Point Shipyard and Candlestick Point Site Office Management, Outreach, and Administrative Support to the Mayor’s Hunters Point Shipyard Citizens Advisory Committee

Applicants must demonstrate a strong understanding of, and connection to, the diverse communities of Bayview-Hunters Point; experience conducting inclusive community engagement and outreach; and knowledge of the Hunters Point Shipyard/Candlestick Point Redevelopment Project. The successful consultant will be obligated to fulfill OCII’s Equal Opportunity Program (e.g., Nondiscrimination in Contracts and Benefits Policy, Minimum Compensation Policy, Health Care Accountability Policy, and Small Business Enterprise Agreement).

OCII’s Small Business Enterprise (“SBE”) Program is applicable to the Project with a 50% SBE participation goal. First consideration will be given in awarding this contract to OCII Project Area SBEs; followed by San Francisco-based SBEs; non-San Francisco-based SBEs will be used to satisfy SBE participation goals only if local SBEs are not available, qualified, or if their bids or fees are significantly higher than those of non-San Francisco-based SBEs.

Proposal submittals will be accepted until 4:00PM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. To obtain a copy of the RFP, please visit: http://sfocii.org/rfps-rfqs-bids.

For questions regarding this RFP, please contact Inder Grewal at Inderbir.Grewal@sfgov.org.

