May Day 2025 Protests in San Francisco and Nationwide

Photos by Rink and Joanie Juster

Reflecting a unified theme of the 50501 movement described as a fight against the “billionaire takeover,” multiple protests were held nationwide and at several sites around San Francisco on Thursday, May 1, which is known as May Day or International Workers’ Day.

By afternoon in San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza, thousands had merged to protest Trump administration policies affecting immigrants, federal workers, labor unions, social safety, environmental policy, education, and free speech. Protesters carried homemade signs individually, and organized contingents marched behind banners bearing insignia of unions and other groups.

Reported to be largely peaceful, the movement of protestors did interfere with commuters using Muni, the F Line, and certain other forms of public transit. Proceeding from Civic Center on Market Street, protestors marched through the Financial District and to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Sansome Street.









The Growing Resistance

Published on May 8, 2025