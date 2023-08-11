Mayor’s Transgender History Month 2023 Flag Raising Ceremony

Photos courtesy of The Transgender District and Juan R. Davila



Mayor London Breed on August 2 joined city leaders and community members to raise the transgender flag at City Hall in honor of San Francisco’s Transgender History Month. Transgender activist Jupiter Peraza, emcee, welcomed guests and expressed appreciation to Mayor Breed for her continuing support of San Francisco’s transgender community through strategic programs as well as establishing the Office of Transgender Initiatives, Transgender History Month, and more.



















Acknowledged during the ceremony were activist Donna Personna and also Queer Youth Assemble, whose members were responsible for organizing the San Francisco March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy (https://tinyurl.com/3a92ktz5 ).

For more information about San Francisco’s Office of Transgender Initiatives, visit: https://tinyurl.com/4e3w6srd

Learn more about The Transgender District: https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/

Published on August 10, 2023