Michel René Huff, Esq., of Huff Legal, PC

The attorneys at Huff Legal, PC, are passionate about pursuing justice and providing exceptional service for their clients. They strive to resolve legal issues quickly and with outstanding results. They are experienced and knowledgeable in both California state and federal courts and are skilled and highly effective negotiators.

Before becoming a lawyer, Michel René Huff, Esq., (aka “Huff”), was a police officer and patrol supervisor, gaining valuable experience in dealing with high-conflict situations and multicultural issues. He graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School and served as a U.S. Judicial Law Clerk in the Federal District Court.

GGBA: Please describe your business and its mission and values.

Michel René Huff, Esq.: Our vision is to be the law firm of the future—right now. Huff Legal, PC, is committed to delivering top tier legal services tailored to our clients’ individual needs by delivering creative, effective, and efficient solutions. Huff Legal’s mission is to provide our clients with a broad network of high quality and innovative legal solutions, excellent legal representation, and a dedication to a seamless client journey.

Excellence – We strive to become one of the most sought-after providers of legal services in California.

Honesty – We will be honest, even when it is inconvenient or unpopular.

Service – We endeavor to meet or exceed the expectations of our clients in all aspects of their legal representation.

Diversity – We encourage diversity among our members and respect for differences among us.

Supportiveness – We work daily to enhance the supportive attitude, common bond, and collective sense of humor—the special working atmosphere—which is a hallmark of our firm.

Community – We will pursue our belief that individuals with a sense of family and community and with interests outside the practice of law are better for it.

GGBA: Why did you decide to create your business?

Michel René Huff, Esq.: Founding Huff Legal was a result of recognizing the need for skilled and compassionate legal services (including: criminal defense, civil litigation, contested probate, and cryptocurrency litigation) in the Bay Area. Our passion for ensuring the protection of individual rights and liberties, coupled with our legal expertise, motivated us to establish a law firm that could make a meaningful difference in people’s lives when they are facing challenging legal circumstances.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Michel René Huff, Esq.: I have great admiration for prominent legal minds like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who devoted her career to advocating for equality and justice. Attorney John Burris also comes to mind. Additionally, attorneys within the GGBA community have been influential in shaping our business. Their dedication to their clients and the local community has served as an inspiration and encouraged us to contribute positively to the Bay Area’s legal landscape.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Michel René Huff, Esq.: As an openly transgender man of color and Managing Attorney of Huff Legal, PC, I decided to join the GGBA because of its reputation as a supportive and inclusive community that fosters networking and professional growth. We have been proud members of the GGBA for the past two years and have greatly appreciated the camaraderie and resources that the organization offers.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Michel René Huff, Esq.: Being a member of GGBA has provided us with numerous opportunities to connect with likeminded professionals and expand our network within the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. The GGBA has offered valuable workshops and events that have enhanced our business acumen and allowed us to reach potential clients who may benefit from our legal services.

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Michel René Huff, Esq.: We’re looking forward to attending future events as our extremely heavy schedule allows!

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Michel René Huff, Esq.: Starting your own business is both exciting and challenging. It’s essential to thoroughly research and plan your venture, including understanding the legal requirements and potential obstacles you may face. Surround yourself with a supportive network of mentors and fellow entrepreneurs who offer guidance and encouragement. Stay resilient, adapt to changing circumstances, and always prioritize your clients’ needs to build a reputation based on trust and reliability.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Michel René Huff, Esq.: We would like to express our gratitude to the GGBA and the San Francisco Bay Times for providing this opportunity to share our story. If you or someone you know in the Bay Area is in need of representation in criminal defense, complex civil litigation, contested probate, or cryptocurrency litigation, Huff Legal, PC, is here to offer our dedicated services and support during these challenging times.

For more information about Huff Legal, PC: https://hufflegal.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on July 27, 2023