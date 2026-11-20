Mike Hennahane and Tim Irvin of NetTempo

From startups to global enterprises, the team at the IT services and consulting company NetTempo designs and deploys tailored software and infrastructure to solve the toughest business problems. The San Francisco-based business is run by President Mike Hennahane and Vice President Tim Irvin. They recently took time to share more about NetTempo.

Mike Hennahane

Tim Irvin

GGBA: How long have you been in this line of work and what’s the history behind NetTempo?

Tim Irvin: The company dates back to 1988, when Mikes professors started it as 4th Connection Consulting. Mike bought it in 1989, and when I joined in 1998, it became NetTempo. Our clients range from startups that need help turning an idea into a professional operation to Fortune 500 companies that need their network, systems, and database infrastructure managed and maintained. In both cases, we advise on best practices and services, with a focus on observability, reliability, scalability, security, and compliance. We believe a business relationship succeeds when everyone wins, meaning both sides come away feeling the deal was a good one even if neither got everything it wanted. We hold ourselves to a simple test: would we be comfortable on the other side of this agreement? We write our contracts to pass it, and contractors get the same terms we offer clients.

GGBA: Why did you decide to create NetTempo?

Mike Hennahane: NetTempo grew out of a working relationship. In late 1998, I was already running a consulting business, and Tim had just finished a role at Baan Corporation, a software firm, after earlier IT roles at Industrial Light & Magic and Cisco Systems. We knew each other socially and had hired each other before. Tim had brought me in for database design, tuning, and setup at the companies he worked for, and I had brought Tim in on the side for systems and networking setup, troubleshooting, and capacity design. Our skills complemented each other, which is what made a partnership look like it would benefit both of us. While Tim was deciding on his next move, we talked about joining forces more formally and decided to give it a go.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Mike Hennahane: My role models are Roberto Clemente, Muhammad Ali, and Larry Bird. Clemente played with relentless effort and kept his dignity through the discrimination he faced as an Afro-Latino player in the 1950s and 1960s. He also cared about people well beyond baseball, and he died in 1972 delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Ali was known as an exceptional athlete with sharp and challenging wit, but behind the scenes was a role model for the youth of his generation, and he stood by his convictions at real cost to his career. Bird was a quiet leader, a very hard worker, and an extremely good player who used his skills to raise the level of everyone around him instead of drawing attention to himself.

Tim Irvin: My main role model is my father, who was very entrepreneurial and treated his partners, suppliers, and customers fairly. He believed a good business relationship is one where everyone wins, and I learned a lot from him and his values.

Tim Irvin and Mike Hennahane of NetTempo

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Mike Hennahane and Tim Irvin: We discovered the GGBA about four or five years ago. As a San Francisco business and as gay business owners, we wanted to strengthen our ties to the LGBTQ+ business community. We like to support our community, and we hoped it would support us as well.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Mike Hennahane: Its early, and we havent picked up a client, customer, or employee through the GGBA yet. What weve gotten is a way to contribute. Tim joined the board as Treasurer, which puts his skills to use for the organization, and this spotlight puts NetTempo in front of the membership and the community. Weve also made personal connections through Make Contact.

GGBA: How then have the Make Contact networking events benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Mike Hennahane: We›ve been to a few, more so since Tim joined the board. Part of the value is meeting people in the community and making new friends as well as business contacts. The events have also introduced us to businesses we didnt know existed, including an interesting independent retail shop that we may well use ourselves. We›d recommend them to others.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Mike Hennahane and Tim Irvin: Think about partnership in two ways. The first is having a business partner or partners to own the business with. Partnerships, like ours, are invaluable for motivation, delegation, and accountability, and for keeping you moving when youd otherwise stall. The second is treating your clients, and the cooperative firms you work alongside, as partners too. Those relationships are the foundation of the business. If you do a good job, a reputation for being conscientious will keep the work coming, and clients who trust you to learn and make the right choices will come back even when theyre working on something outside your wheelhouse. That gives you the chance to grow. To get there, do something. Mistakes are fine if you learn from them and try again, and dont be afraid to change course.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Tim Irvin: Keep learning, and stay current on new ideas, technology, and ways of doing business, because stagnation will end a business. We also believe in being involved in the community. Mike is President of the Treasure Island Museum. Ive volunteered in San Francisco for as long as Ive lived here. From 2001 to 2016, I was a senior volunteer manager for AIDS/LifeCycle, the seven-day bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that raises more than $10 million annually, where I managed the volunteer teams at every lunch and rest stop along the route. From 1995 to 2024, I managed volunteers for AIDS Walk, and I traveled to run volunteer teams in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and other cities. Today, I volunteer at the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, serve on the Advisory Council of The Asheville School in my hometown, and sit on the GGBA board. https://nettempo.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on November 19, 2026