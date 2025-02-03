Mollie Stone’s Grand Reopening

Mollie Stone’s Castro, a family-run grocery store that has been open in the San Francisco neighborhood since 2011, held a Grand Reopening celebration on the morning of January 17, 2025, after months of extensive renovations.

San Francisco Bay Times team members assisted in planning the event, and columnist Donna Sachet served as emcee in her role as “First Lady of the Castro.” Sachet spoke eloquently, as did Elliott Stone, the son of owner Mike Stone and COO of Mollie Stone’s. Aaron Stone also attended and helped cut the Grand Opening ribbon.

Many of us regularly shop at Mollie Stone’s in the Castro, and our film columnist, Emmy winner Jan Wahl, is a Mollie Stone’s Sausalito shopper … so much so that she has joked it is her second office!

A short video, by volunteer coordinator Juan Davila, captured the moment of the ribbon cutting. Watch it, and a video showing the renovated store, at https://bit.ly/4jxnjhG





Published on January 30, 2025