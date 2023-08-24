Mommenpop Spritzers and Oaxacan Cuisine at Market Hall Foods Oakland

Just steps away from the Rockridge BART station in Oakland is Market Hall Foods, which has been hosting a number of special events this summer. On August 12, for example, Jared Kent Murray of Mommenpop California citrus apéritifs hosted a spritzer tasting with the help of Christine Falconer and Kate Wikender of Market Hall Foods. The beverages offer a “fresh twist on the spritz” with locally grown ingredients.

Restaurateur and cookbook author Bricia Lopez with her son Eduardo Santiago Maytorena IV at a special event honoring her Oaxacan Los Angeles-based restaurant Guelaguetza at Market Hall Foods Oakland

San Francisco Bay Times columnist David Landis, aka “The Gay Gourmet,” recently praised Mommenpop, whose apéritifs are not only for sale at Market Hall Foods but also are featured in cocktails at the nearby ACRE Kitchen and Bar. (Don’t miss the Varsity Hour at ACRE from Monday–Friday, 3 pm to café closing, when they serve a delicious Mommempop Spritz—Seville orange or ruby red grapefruit—along with $5 martinis and beers.)

A selection of Mommenpop California citrus apéritifs at an outdoor spritzer

tasting at Market Hall Foods Oakland

On July 29, restauranteur and author Bricia Lopez signed copies of her book Asada: The Art of Mexican Grilling. Market Hall Foods also sold dishes made from recipes included in the book, such as succulent flavorful ribs, a bean dish with nopalitos, an herb-infused rice, and more. There was a tasting of micheladas, moles, and salsas. The meat market Marin Sun Farms, located in Market Hall, also sold marinated Carne Asada Clásica prepared from Lopez’s recipe in Asada.

From left to right: Jared Kent Murray of Mommenpop, Christine Falconer and

Kate Wikender of Market Hall Foods

One of our favorite events at the Hall is on the horizon: the famous (infamous?) Crucolo Parade, where one of the largest wheels of cheese in the world is carried down the street with much music, dancing, and fanfare. That will take place on October 14. Mommenpop will also be back for tastings on September 10. For more information about these and other events at Market Hall, go to: https://tinyurl.com/23tkz5nc

Published on August 24, 2023