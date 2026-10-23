Money Doesn’t Need to Be Scary: Discussing Your Finances, No Costume Required

By Brandon Miller—

There’s nothing quite like October, with its apple cider and pumpkin spice everything, scary movie marathons, and a month-long countdown to Halloween. Before you know it, the porch light goes on, the candy bowl comes out, and, if we’re being honest, half the good stuff has already been “quality tested.”

Then, like clockwork, the costumes come out. Everyone seems a little happier and a little less concerned with what anyone thinks. For one night, we can be unapologetically ourselves.

But when it comes to money, it’s a different story. We keep the costume on year-round. We’ll happily talk about our relationships, our jobs, even our cholesterol, but ask what’s haunting someone financially, and the room goes silent.

Creeping It Real: The Conversations Nobody’s Having

One of the most common reasons people hold off on seeing a financial planner is a worry that they’re not “ready.” But can I let you in on something? There’s no such thing as being “ready.” Planning is how you get there.

Part of the problem is that no one tells us we need a financial plan. Unlike a yearly checkup or tax season, financial planning comes with no deadline, so we put it off. And because money is never just numbers, admitting something isn’t working can feel like failing at being a grown-up (you’re not).

Unmasked: The Truth Behind the Disguise

Over the years, I’ve seen the same financial situations again and again. They’re almost like masks; each looks different, but what’s underneath is far more common than people realize. Here’s what each one tends to hide.

Witches – This is when two partners stir the same cauldron. Take the spender-saver dynamic: one wants to enjoy money now, the other wants to protect it for later. Then there’s hidden spending, like a card one partner doesn’t know about, which isn’t always a sign of bad intentions. Once it’s out in the open, you can stop stirring up trouble and start brewing a plan you both believe in.

Jester – Here is an individual who smiles for the crowd while juggling everything backstage. From the outside, life looks great, but there’s nothing to fall back on. Too often, a credit card keeps the show going, but behind the curtain, the interest keeps piling up.

Mummy – In this scenario, everything is wrapped up for “someday,” from plans pushed to next year to savings that never get touched. Believe it or not, the hardest thing I get people to do is spend. After decades of saving, holding on becomes a habit, but the trips and time with people you love don’t wait forever.

Ghost – The money beliefs we picked up growing up can still haunt us as adults. For some, it means never asking for a raise, even when it’s earned. And a raise you never ask for is money left on the table, year after year.

The Real Horror Story

Here’s the good news about all four: they’re common, they’re fixable, and they don’t define you. Everyone has a skeleton or two in the financial closet. Not one of them is a reason to keep hiding.

The truth is, it’s not these situations you should be scared of; it’s what happens when you avoid them. The longer you wait, the bigger the problem gets. The cost of putting things off adds up while you hide under the covers.

Break the Spell

The first step is almost always smaller than people expect. I’ll admit it sounds a little woo-woo, but I encourage people to get curious about their relationship with money. From there, it’s simply putting real numbers on the table and turning them into a plan.

The next step depends on the mask you wear. For witches, it might mean sitting down with your partner and a planner to finally get on the same page. For jesters, it could be building an emergency fund so there’s a safety net supporting the show. For mummies, I often set up a monthly “paycheck” from savings into checking, so spending feels less like a loss and more like living. And for ghosts, it’s separating what you grew up believing from what you’re really worth, so you’re grounded in facts, not fear. Whatever it is, the sooner you start, the easier it gets.

The Porch Light Is On

Opening up about money can feel nerve-wracking. It’s like going to the doctor: you might feel self-conscious, but they’ve seen it all before, and money works the same way with us. Come as you are; to us, the messier the situation, the more interesting the puzzle, and there is zero judgment.

Being able to finally stop guessing and start knowing where you stand is the real treat. So, this Halloween, dress up only if you want to; nobody’s judging either way. Money doesn’t have to be spooky, and however messy things look right now, there’s always a way forward.

Ready to take off the mask? Book a complimentary Make It Happen meeting to learn more.

This material presented by Brio Financial Group (“Brio”) is for informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Facts presented have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, however, Brio cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. Brio does not provide legal or tax advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as legal or tax advice. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Brio and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Brio Financial Group unless a client service agreement is in place. For more information about our advisory services and fees, please refer to our ADV brochure found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/

Brandon Miller, CFP®, is a financial consultant at Brio Financial Group in San Francisco, specializing in helping LGBT individuals and families plan and achieve their financial goals. For more information: https://www.briofg.com/

Money Matters

Published on October 22, 2026