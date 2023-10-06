More Resources Targeting Organized Retail Theft

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

Videos shown on news outlets and social media across the state have captured large groups of thieves stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise in a matter of minutes. The crime can be devastating to the business, traumatic for workers, and unsafe for shoppers. The loss often leads to higher prices for consumers.

To help crack down on these brazen smash-and-grabs, the state is stepping in with funding I championed with Governor Newsom that targets these crimes. Nearly $270 million in grants has been awarded to 55 law enforcement agencies to increase arrests and prosecutions of these cases. This is California’s largest single investment to combat organized retail crime.

These grants can be used to staff retail theft investigative units, install advanced surveillance technology, train loss prevention officers, create new task forces, foster increased cooperation with businesses and the community, and conduct blitz operations.

Many Bay Area jurisdictions will receive some of this state funding, including $15 million for San Francisco police. The city can address persistent staffing shortages by hiring more personnel and allowing overtime for patrol officers. They’ll also be able to purchase additional vehicles and equipment.

Included in the $270 million grant program is funding to thirteen district attorneys’ (D.A.) offices with each receiving $2 million for vertical prosecution. That means the D.A. will be hiring or assigning staff dedicated to major retail theft cases, rather than assigning these cases to multiple attorneys as they pass through the system. San Francisco is one of the recipients, and the office has indicated they will use the money for a fully dedicated prosecutor and investigator, both assigned to the city’s repeat and group offenders of retail theft.

Instead of the cases being distributed in the D.A.’s general felonies group, a vertical system allows the new staff to familiarize themselves with store managers and workers, while developing the ability to identify witnesses. These relationships could be key to successful convictions. The D.A.’s Office also says these extra resources will help them build strong cases against fencers and resellers that make these crimes lucrative.

The $270 million is distributed over three years with the first installment going out this month. This state support from arrest to conviction is critical to the efforts in stopping organized retail theft, and it helps ensure law enforcement has the resources they need to stop it. I know there are other criminal activities that need similar attention, and the Legislature is looking at more ways to enhance state/local partnerships to help make our neighborhoods safer.

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the west side of San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City, as well as part of South San Francisco and San Bruno.

Assemblymember

Published on October 5, 2023