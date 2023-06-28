Music and More from the 25th Pride Brunch in SF

The 25th annual Pride Brunch took place on June 24, 2023, at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco and was co-hosted by Donna Sachet and Gary Virginia. The event is a benefit for the nonprofit PRC.
After the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Pride Band marched in, the band played “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga as guests enjoyed drinks from sponsors Tito’s and Korbel and made their way to their tables.
Singer and LGBTQ activist Carly Ozard sang “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”
Liam Mayclem served as auctioneer. Bidders competed for items worth thousands of dollars.
Sachet closed out the program with a performance of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
Recent Comments