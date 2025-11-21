Nancy Pelosi Was the Greatest Speaker of the House in United States History

By State Senator Scott Weiner –

Today I join Americans from all walks of life in thanking Speaker Emerita Pelosi for her years of courageous and tireless service to our country. Millions of lives have been transformed for the better through the laws she has passed and the example of fearless leadership she has provided our country.

Speaker Emerita Pelosi is more than a legislator; she is an icon of American politics. She led the fight for healthcare and obliterated Trump when he tried to repeal it. She passed two economic recovery packages, financial reform, and the biggest investment in climate action in history. She wasn’t just a Speaker of the House; she was the greatest Speaker in United States history.

Her finest moments were spent fighting for the marginalized, which she has done with a fearlessness rarely seen in politics. At the height of the AIDS crisis, when so many others wanted to push LGBTQ people under the rug, Nancy Pelosi fought proudly for us to be treated with dignity. In her first remarks on the House floor in 1987, she announced that she had come to Congress to fight AIDS. That same year, a closeted gay teen with a name like a hotdog finally admitted to himself that he was gay. It was a terrifying time to come of age as a gay man, and Nancy Pelosi stepped up and used her voice and platform to fight for people like me. I will be eternally grateful to her. Nancy Pelosi’s spirit continues to inspire me and so many others to continue that fight in the face of extreme bigotry today.

In her years of public service, Nancy Pelosi made every day count and moved mountains for San Francisco and our nation. Her example is a guiding light to me and millions of others as we face the extreme challenges ahead.

California State Senator Scott Wiener is a former San Francisco Supervisor and Deputy City Attorney. He is running for Nancy Pelosi's seat in Congress.

Published on November 20, 2025