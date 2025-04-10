Nationwide ‘Hands Off !’ Protest

Photos by Rink, Michael Kirschner, and Juan R. Davila

The Hands Off! mass mobilization protest targeting Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday, April 5, 2025, brought huge crowds to sites throughout the U.S. It is estimated that, in San Francisco, more than 15,000 gathered at San Francisco City Hall and Civic Center.







The action’s purpose, as announced, was “taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!” and “our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies.”

Protestors at cities across the U.S. joined in to rally and march to demand that “chaos” must stop and an opposition movement must emerge.

“A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action,” organizers announced, along with a call to deescalate potential confrontations with counter protestors.

San Francisco Bay Times photographers Rink and Mike Kirschner contributed their images documenting the local protest. The Associated Press distributed photos, in addition to those taken in San Francisco, from New York City; Washington, D.C.; Lexington, KY; Palm Beach, FL; St. Joseph, MI; Harrisburg, PA; Miami, FL; Rome, GA; and more. http://www.hanksoff2025.com





The Growing Resistance

Published on May 10, 2025