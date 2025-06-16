Nearly 800 Volunteers Help Install the 30th Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks

Pink Triangle project founder Patrick Carney, his husband Hossein Carney, and nearly 800 volunteers helped install on Twin Peaks the 30th Pink Triangle, which was officially recognized during a ceremony on June 7, 2025. Among the local leaders attending were Mayor Daniel Lurie, State Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman, Supervisors Matt Dorsey and Joel Engardio, Treasurer José Cisneros, and others.

“San Francisco is the only city in the world with a giant triangle over its Pride festivities,” Carney said. “It’s a huge reminder and warning of what can happen when hatred can become law.”

He was referring to the prior usage of the symbol by the Nazis, who in the 1930s and 1940s made it central to a concentration camp badge marking LGBTQ+ individuals.

Several members of the San Francisco Bay Times team, including columnists Donna Sachet and Joanie Juster and volunteer coordinator Juan Davila, helped with this year’s installation. Davila literally jumped in celebration during the work, a moment captured by photographer Tâm Vu for the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 2025 Pink Triangle consists of 175 pink tarps affixed onto Twin Peaks with 5000 steel spikes that volunteers hammered into the ground. When the work completed, “If I Had a Hammer” was sung while many of the volunteers stood around every part of the dramatic symbol that will be up through Pride Weekend.

Volunteers are now needed for other tasks, including taking down the Pink Triangle. For more information and to sign up to help, go to: https://bit.ly/3HuHKNC









