New Year, New Laws

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

It’s almost time to ring in the New Year! As 2023 comes to a close, I want to let you know about a few state laws that I championed, which will be taking effect on January 1.

At the top of the list is one that will be affecting the families in California by cleaning up the air that children riding school buses are breathing. AB 579 requires all new school bus purchases after 2035 to be zero emission. According to the California Air Resources Board, a child who rides the bus to and from school will experience 33 percent of their daily exposure to toxic air pollutants during those rides. A consistent statewide planning goal to obtain zero-emission buses is critical to improving air quality and student health outcomes, especially in communities already disproportionately impacted by severe air pollution.

Another bill that affects many in my district is AB 449, which requires law enforcement agencies to adopt a hate crimes policy and follow specific guidelines when responding to incidents. We have seen cases and victims treated differently jurisdiction to jurisdiction. A hate crime victim should consistently be treated with respect and dignity no matter if the crime was committed in San Francisco or Oakland.

Differences of opinion on religion, war, and even wearing a mask have spurred debates that have sometimes turned hostile. What does this mean for our diverse communities? We saw a massive spike in hate crimes against the AAPI community. Stop AAPI Hate has collected over 10,900 reports at their website. Thankfully, we have seen a decline in AAPI hate crimes and incidents, but other communities continue to suffer from hate violence:

Overall, reported hate crime events in California increased 20.2% from 1,763 in 2021 to 2,120 in 2022;

Black people remain the most prevalent victims of such crimes, with an increase of 27.1% from 513 in 2021 to 652 in 2022;

Reported hate crime events involving a sexual orientation bias increased, rising 29% from 303 in 2021 to 391 in 2022.

It is my hope that, with the passage of laws such as AB 449 and providing awareness about resources such as the hate crime reporting hotline and website at the California Civil Rights Department, we can spread the message that hate is not okay and that there is support available for those who need it.

Also starting next year, consumers will get more information about the cookware they are using and purchasing. AB 1200 requires manufacturers to label their cookware if it contains PFAS. The law was passed in 2021, but companies were given until 2024 to comply with the labeling component of the bill.

PFAS is a class of roughly 9,000 man-made chemicals linked to health problems, including cancer, hormone disruption, thyroid disease, and vaccine interference. When PFAS come into contact with food, people ingest them. With AB 1200, consumers can make a choice on whether or not they want their food to be in contact with these harmful chemicals.

This coming year will be my last in the Assembly. It has been an absolute honor serving as your Assemblymember and I will continue to prioritize making California a better state for everyone until my term is over. I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season and a great 2024.

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the west side of San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City, as well as part of South San Francisco and San Bruno.

Published on December 7, 2023