No Kings 3

The third group of coordinated No Kings protests took place in cities around the Bay Area and nationwide on March 28, 2026. The organizers estimate that over 8 million people participated in the marches and rallies, making this likely the largest protest action in U.S. history. (No Kings 2 drew just over 7 million, according to estimates.)

The rallies involved over 3,000 locations across all 50 states. In the Bay Area, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose had the largest turnouts, collectively drawing around 100,000. There were also international events—sometimes renamed as “No Tyrants” or No Dictators”—in over 20 countries, including Canada, Japan, Mexico, and across Europe.

The next nationwide No Kings event will be virtual: a training on immigration and protestor rights concerning ICE actions. https://bit.ly/4c4APq1

San Francisco









Oakland





Mill Valley





Pacifica





San Leandro





Palo Alto





Vallejo – Benicia







Novato





‘No Kings’ Marches and Rallies

Published on April 9, 2026