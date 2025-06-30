No Kings Protests on Flag Day 2025

On June 14, 2025, Flag Day, which is also the birthday of President Trump, “No Kings” protests took place in cities across the Bay Area and nation in response to actions of the Trump administration and to a military parade held in Washington, D.C., the same day.

As the organizers wrote, “[R]eal power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else. No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind. The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.”

The No Kings protestors did indeed make history, according to several scholars, by becoming what many say was among the largest ever single day protests in U.S. history. It is estimated that up to 6 million people participated nationwide, or nearly 2 percent of the entire U.S. population.

In San Francisco, hundreds helped form a human banner at Ocean Beach that spelled out “No King!” and included an American flag that was turned upside down, symbolizing a nation in distress and also serving as an emblem of protest.

Thousands participated in a march that also took place on June 14. It began at Dolores Park and went to Civic Center Plaza, where Indivisible SF and 50501 SF hosted a rally. https://www.nokings.org/















Published by June 26, 2025