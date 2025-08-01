No One Can Do Everything, But We Can All Do Something

By Joanie Juster–

I was in college at UC Santa Cruz during the Vietnam War. After the fall of Saigon in 1975, Daniel Ellsberg, whose leak of the Pentagon Papers had been a turning point in public opinion against the war, came to speak on our campus. The audience was filled with idealistic young activists who had spent their college years protesting that conflict. During the Q&A, a student asked, “We have put our hearts and souls into fighting this war, and now it’s over. What’s next?” Ellsberg’s reply? “Apartheid.”

Ellsberg’s one-word answer spurred many students to turn their energy and their newly honed protest skills toward that important battle. But Ellsberg could have also named any number of other causes, because there will always be a next battle. And, usually, there are multiple battles on multiple fronts. Right now, it feels overwhelming: fighting for our very democracy, for the rights of our most marginalized and vulnerable neighbors, fighting—often literally—in the streets against masked thugs who are making people disappear into inhumane concentration camps here or abroad. And while all that is going on here at home, genocide by starvation is killing people daily in Gaza and Sudan, and Ukraine is fighting for its very existence, and, and, and, and … what can we do?

This week I had a long text conversation with a beloved niece—a trained nurse, who is also the proud mama of a wonderful two-year-old son. She was in despair from reading the news of children starving in Gaza, of dwindling medical resources in conflict zones, of too much death and destruction, and felt guilty that she is safe here with her son, while her skills could be used elsewhere in conflict zones. She wants to do more.

This is an issue many of us are grappling with. The ship of state seems to be sinking, and all hands are needed on deck. We see the devastation caused by war and genocide, and despair of being able to make a difference.

No one can do everything, but we can all do something. Not all of us are equipped with the skills, strength, and stamina to serve on the frontlines in conflict zones. But all of us can use our voices—either literally, or in print, or social media—to raise awareness, educate others, and speak out when we see injustice. If you have the means, support organizations that are on the frontlines of these battles and are equipped to do the heavy lifting: ACLU, Planned Parenthood, World Central Kitchen, and so many more. Every dollar counts. And if you do happen to have the skills, strength, and stamina, now is the time to build your networks, get connected to people who are already doing that kind of work, and find out what it would take for you to do it yourself. Look into getting the training you might need.

Remember that, for every person on the frontlines, there are countless others at home supporting them and making their work possible. It takes all of us to get the job done.

Transgender History Month

This August marks the 5th annual Transgender History Month, which was created by mayoral proclamation in San Francisco in August, 2021. While this is always worth commemorating, it is especially important at a time when our federal government is doing everything in its power to rewrite history, and to completely erase transgender people from public life.

The Transgender District has planned events throughout the month, including “Transgender District History and Black Elder Storytelling” on August 1, featuring Ms. Billie Cooper, Jackie Jackson, and Larry Byes, and hosted by Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer; the Trans Flag Raising at City Hall on August 5; and the 4th annual “Expansive,” a TGNC classical showcase, on August 7. Rev. Dr. Rohrer is also celebrating the publication of their new book, Images of America: San Francisco Transgender District, with book signings at the Tenderloin Museum on August 7.

https://tinyurl.com/THMo25

HIV Funding News

Among the many shocking actions taken by the new administration in January was the abrupt dismantling of USAID and pausing of funding for PEPFAR—programs that have saved millions of lives. PEPFAR, created by Republican President George W. Bush, is often cited as one of the most successful global health programs of all time, as well as being a policy success. The past six months of halting USAID, and pausing PEPFAR, has caused serious setbacks to HIV prevention, testing, screening, and treatment programs in the world’s most vulnerable regions.

The recent budget battles in Congress yielded a surprise sort-of-win. A bipartisan effort restored about $400 million of the funding cuts that had been proposed for PEPFAR. The “sort-of win” part? While the funding has been approved, there is still no guarantee that it will actually get distributed, and the future of the program remains up in the air, subject to the whims of this notoriously fickle administration. Also, thanks to this administration’s priorities, there has been less support for HIV prevention, coupled with a specific prohibition on support for PrEP except for pregnant and breastfeeding women. In short, they will support preventing transmission from mother to child, but not from adult to adult. Other high-risk groups—like gay men and transgender people—may suffer devastating setbacks.

However, while Congress was busy playing Russian roulette with people’s lives, there was good news from the recent biennial meeting of the International AIDS Society, where it was reported that the World Health Organization is officially endorsing use of the new twice-yearly injectable form of PrEP, which has proved to be more than 99 percent effective in protecting people from contracting HIV.

Keep contacting your members of Congress to urge them to keep funding PEPFAR, and to remove the restrictions on who can receive PrEP. Too many lives are at stake to let this issue slip by.

AIDS Walk 2025 Raises $891,505

July 20 dawned damp and foggy, but the heavy mist didn’t dampen the energy of the crowds that came out for the 39th annual AIDS Walk San Francisco. This beloved annual tradition brings together thousands of people for whom HIV/AIDS is not a forgotten issue, but an important part of their lives. AIDS Walk has built a community of people who are grateful to be among so many others who understand the need to keep funding services for people with HIV/AIDS.

Next year, AIDS Walk will commemorate its 40th year in San Francisco. It’s always the third Sunday in July, in Golden Gate Park, so make your plan now to be there. https://sf.aidswalk.net/

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

Published on July 31, 2025