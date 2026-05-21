Now or Never

By Joanie Juster—

I was raised with the firm conviction that voting is every American’s duty and privilege. No matter what, if there’s an election, you vote, because every vote matters. And I still believe that wholeheartedly, even though I have lived through entirely too many elections when the choice of candidates seems to be between meh and meh-er. Even though the options on the ballot don’t always excite me, I know that it’s still important to exercise our right to a free and fair ballot.

Not that long ago, I was feeling pretty good about the midterm elections. It has become clear that our president’s agenda has become wildly unpopular, his popularity is at an all-time low, and his whole party is flailing in their ever more desperate attempts to cling to power. The odds of regaining control of the House of Representatives were looking better each day. As long as we have access to free and fair elections, I told myself, the American people are going to rise to the occasion and vote for their democracy.

On April 29, of course, the odds of retaking the House changed dramatically, when the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais gutted the Voting Rights Act. Since that day, one state after another has taken away the voices and votes of their citizens. Within hours of the court’s decision, Louisiana’s governor declared a state of emergency that stopped the state’s congressional primary election—even though it was already underway, and over 45,000 ballots had already been cast—in order to redraw district maps to ensure that a Black candidate could never be elected in his state again. Other Southern states immediately jumped on board the gerrymander bandwagon, rearranging their electoral maps to ensure that no Black candidates —and certainly no Democrats—would ever again stand a chance of being elected in their states.

This is not the way elections are supposed to be. Elections have now become a country-wide street fight, with all rules thrown out the window. One party is gleefully turning their back on the Constitution, and the will of the people, to blatantly steal elections so they can rule this country in perpetuity. The South has effectively declared itself a one-party state, and they are thumbing their noses at the rest of the country while blithely ignoring the rights of their own citizens.

As I said, voting is both our duty, and our privilege, and that privilege has never been in so much danger as it is now. Bottom line: This election season is now-or-never time for our democracy. Those of us who do not live in the deep South may feel helpless, but there is still plenty we can do; it’s just that our jobs have gotten much harder. Don’t give up hope; that’s what they are counting on. Do your part in this battle, or it may be our last chance to do so.

Meanwhile, in California

Election Day is June 2. Make sure your vote is counted: Drop your ballot in a secure ballot box, vote at City Hall, or vote on Election Day at your local polling place. If you absolutely must vote by mail, don’t wait until the last minute to mail it. Take it to your post office to ensure it gets postmarked on time. This is no time to take chances on your vote not being counted.

Budget Season, and How to Help

The city of San Francisco is facing serious budget challenges. Difficult cuts will be made. The question is: Who will feel those cuts the most? The mayor’s proposed budget goes to the Board of Supervisors on June 1, so late May is when advocates for nonprofits and city services are doing everything they can to protect their funding.

Drastic budget cuts to HIV and LGBTQ+ services by the federal government have increased the urgency of protecting these services at the state and local levels. Activists have been working hard at making their voices heard at City Hall and in Sacramento to protect local services from budget cuts that would pose existential threats to vital services. The HIV Action Network at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation has created a toolkit and calendar of events so you can help with this fight. Put these two dates on your calendar for budget advocacy at San Francisco City Hall: June 16 for LGBTQ+ and HIV Advocacy Day, and June 18 for People’s Budget Day of Action. Click the link at this site for more info, and to volunteer: https://tinyurl.com/HNtkit

Castro Community Benefit District is also facing the very real possibility of losing half a million dollars in funding that they normally receive annually, including grants to maintain Jane Warner Plaza for 40 hours per week, and funding for four visible full-time community ambassadors who are trained in de-escalation and outreach. Losing that funding would have a negative impact on the quality of life in the Castro.

Make your voice heard here: https://tinyurl.com/CCBDaid

And, as for the federal budget cuts, keep the pressure on your members of Congress. They need to hear how this administration’s draconian budget cuts are affecting you, your family, and your community. Join activists, healthcare workers, and national and community-based organizations for Seven Days in June, a national week of action set for June 1–7, when elected officials at the local, state, and national levels will be focusing attention on how over $1 trillion in health funding cuts, as well as policy and regulatory changes, will have devastating effects across the country. In San Francisco, join the candlelight vigil on Friday, June 5, which is not only the 45th anniversary of the announcement of the first AIDS diagnosis, but also HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day. Details here:

https://tinyurl.com/7Days26

Save the Dates

Pride Month is right around the corner, but first there is Harvey Milk’s 96th birthday on May 22, with at least two big events to honor his legacy of community organizing, building coalitions among San Franciscans of all kinds, and being a beacon of hope and empowerment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Open to all: Celebrate Harvey on Castro Street at 6 pm on May 22 with a gathering organized by the Castro Community Benefit District, the Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza, Castro LGBTQ Cultural District, and the Castro Merchants Association. The event will begin in front of Queer Arts Featured (575 Castro Street, previously Harvey Milk’s camera shop) with music and speakers. Then pick up some signs and proceed with the San Francisco Pride Band to Jane Warner Plaza at Castro and Market.

That same night, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club will celebrate half a century of political organizing and joyfully stirring up good trouble. Their 50th Anniversary Gayla, Unstoppable, will be quite a celebration. Congratulations on a long and consequential history of good work.

More dates to save:

June 5 – Seven Days in June candlelight vigil, and HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day https://tinyurl.com/7Days26

June 6 – Pink Triangle installation on Twin Peaks. Have you signed up to volunteer yet? https://tinyurl.com/PinkTr

June 6 – Cliff’s Variety is celebrating its 90th year with an Anniversary Extravaganza! Celebrate the store that is the heartbeat of the Castro with a full day of entertainment hosted by Kylie Minono, featuring music, arts and crafts, drag performances, drag story hour, and a Cliff’s Man Contest hosted by Sister Roma. Of course, there will be a raffle, benefiting Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy and the Castro Country Club. Don’t miss this!

June 10 – We Were Here, David Weissman’s epic documentary about the early days of AIDS, and how San Francisco rose up to respond to the crisis. A free 15th anniversary screening will be held at the SF Public Library; info here: https://tinyurl.com/WWH15

June 12 – The San Francisco Giants are pulling out all the stops for Pride Night on 6/12, as the Giants celebrate “love, inclusion, and the belief that baseball is for everyone.” There will be post-game fireworks and music, and partial proceeds from each Special Event Ticket will benefit local LGBTQIA+ organizations. https://tinyurl.com/SFGP26

June 14 – 6th Annual People’s March and Rally, starting at Polk & Washington Streets in San Francisco at 11 am. More details soon.

So much more is coming in June. In the meantime, vote!

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally

In Case You Missed In

Published on May 21, 2026