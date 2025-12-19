Oakland Events to Add to Your 2026 Calendar





Oakland Events to Add to Your 2026 Calendar

Peter Gamez, the openly gay President & CEO of Visit Oakland, already has a full calendar of events in the works for 2026. He shared just a few:

Super Bowl Watch Parties – Super Bowl LX (the 60th Super Bowl) is just a few months away and will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8. Gamez says some of the region’s best watch parties will be held in Oakland and have been in the works for months.

Oakland Restaurant Week – Held in March, Oakland Restaurant Week is a great time to check out the city’s many incredible restaurants. San Francisco Bay Times columnist Beth Schnitzer’s firm Spritz is already working on the 2026 Oakland Restaurant Week with Gamez and others. They will share more about it soon.

The date is already set, May 16, 2026, for Oakland’s next celebration of drag and queer performance.

FIFA World Cup Watch Parties – Throughout June and beginning in July, six matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held at Levi’s Stadium. Gamez says that amazing watch parties are in the works for these important matches.

Oakland Pride – Pride Month in Oakland, usually September, is packed with events by and for the LGBTQ+ community. For info about this, the other mentioned events, and much more, watch for additional features in upcoming issues of the Bay Times and visit https://www.visitoakland.com/

East Bay’s Emerging Queer Mecca

Published on December 18, 2025