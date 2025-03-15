Oakland Fire Stations Saved

By Rebecca Kaplan–

The recent successful reversal of previously planned fire station closures, along with our ability to prevent further closures, showcases the unwavering dedication of elected officials, city staff, and the strong voices of community members united in purpose. Additionally, this reversal, made possible by newly identified funds and cost-saving measures, highlights the interconnectedness of every part of the Oakland community and every aspect of life.

Oakland’s announcement last fall of fire station closures drew the concern of constituents from every corner of the community. The City of Oakland’s priority is the safety and well being of all its residents, businesses, and visitors. At present, Oakland, like many cities, is coping with the broader challenges in the economy, and budget shortfalls. As a result, dedicated effort is needed to protect vital services and strengthen our financial picture.

Recently, in my role as one of Oakland’s representatives on the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority (OACCA), I successfully obtained approval to reimburse the City of Oakland $2.6 million. This money has come in due to improved revenue from successful sports, concerts, and other events at the Oakland Arena and Coliseum, illustrating the importance of uplifting and activating the historic Oakland Coliseum site.

With the OACCA’s approval of the reimbursement, we worked with our council colleagues to amend the budget to reopen the closed fire stations and prevent further fire station closures. This item successfully passed the Council unanimously on Tuesday, March 4, 2025! The combination of Council action and administrative action now means that the previously closed fire stations will reopen, and the four additional fire stations, which had been scheduled to close, will now remain open.

The City of Oakland strives to provide core municipal services. The actions triggered by this amendment ensure funding of public safety services that better residents’ lives. The funds for this amendment originated from the hard work of Coliseum and Arena staff, which created an exceptional product for a diverse consumer base, activating spaces by collaborating with diverse partners to showcase outstanding talent in various fields such as music, art, and sports. A notable example is the recent NBA All-Star Weekend, which set records with massive attendance at the HBCU All-Star game in Oakland.

The activation of the Coliseum and Arena creates jobs, unique experiences, and a sense of community. These tangible benefits allowed us to reinvest in a fundamental municipal service: public safety. The money brought in from this revenue was combined with additional cost savings that were attained by reduced liabilities and lower costs from harms and injuries, providing a win-win for Oakland, with less harm to the public and a better financial picture.

Restoring fire department services helps protect the public from the dangers of fires, numerous medical emergencies, and other hazards. This builds on the successful efforts of the prior Council, which prevented fire department cuts last year, thus allowing the deployment of enough personnel to prevent the spread of a dangerous fire that was able to be stopped from spreading last season, protecting lives and homes.

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember; she was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She now serves as the Interim District Two Councilmember. Kaplan on Twitter @Kaplan4Oakland (https://tinyurl.com/2dtjmazc) and Facebook (https://tinyurl.com/2p9dd5ta).

Published on March 13, 2025