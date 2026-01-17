Oakland ‘Ice Out for Good’ Protest on January 11, 2026

PHOTO BY JERRY PARMER

Demonstrators gathered at Splash Pad Park in Oakland on January 11, 2026, as part of the ICE Out for Good Weekend of Action following the shooting of Renée Nicole Good by an ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent in Minneapolis. San Francisco Bay Times contributing photographer Jerome Parmer, who previously documented the injury of Reverend Jorge Bautista by another ICE agent in East Oakland on October 23, 2025, was among the demonstrators.

“ICE, CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection), and all of Trump’s thugs are anti-American bullies.” Joey Raff, organizer of the January 11 Oakland protest, said. “They want fear and submission, but we aren’t afraid. We will never stop standing against them and their hate.”

Attendees waved signs and chanted at the corner across from the historic Grand Lake Theatre. As cars passed, hundreds of drivers honked their horns in support of the anti-ICE movement. At the event, organizers led a moment of silence as they honored Good and read the names of those believed to have been killed or abducted by the Trump administration’s ICE and CBP enforcers.

PHOTO BY JERRY PARMER

A demonstrator named Virginia told Parmer, “I am here because I want my country back and I am in solidarity with the immigrants being placed in concentration camps.” Another individual, Todd, said, “I am horrified by what happened in Minneapolis and by ICE’s actions.” Lucy, also at the protest, said, “I am here because my heart is broken by what is happening to our communities. If we all use our voices, we can end this.”

AJ, yet another demonstrator, reflected the sentiment of many: “We are here protesting Trump’s police state jeopardizing the lives and safety of our neighbors in the community. I am here on behalf of families that are too scared to appear in public to speak out.”

Raff and his team added, referring to the shooting of Good: “This killing is part of a broader pattern of unchecked violence and abuse carried out by federal immigration enforcement agencies against vulnerable and innocent people. We will not sit by while violence goes unanswered and our communities are terrorized, so we met ICE’s violence with steadfast nonviolence and lawful protest.”

Published on January 15, 2026