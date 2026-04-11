Oakland Leads in a Time of Challenge

By Oakland City Council Member at Large, Rowena Brown—

Greetings from the East Bay! I’m delighted to be back writing for the San Francisco Bay Times.

We are living in a moment that often requires us to remain in advocacy mode 24/7, especially in response to ongoing attacks from the federal administration and geopolitical uncertainty. In the midst of that, I hope you are also making time to take care of yourself and your community’s wellness.

I am writing as the Oakland City Council begins its short spring recess—an opportunity to reflect and share updates from the spring quarter serving Oaklanders.

Oakland has been shining with pride in 2026. Our city was honored to be an official partner of Super Bowl 60, alongside the historic reopening of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts near Lake Merritt. These moments of positive activation in The Town continue to affirm what we already know: Oakland is truly one of the best places to live, work, and play in the East Bay.

From community celebrations to City Hall, I have remained committed to showing up. Whether celebrating Lunar New Year, marking 75 years of our Main Public Library, or honoring the vibrancy of Black History Month and the joy of the Black Joy Parade, these moments reflect the heart of Oakland.

At-Large Councilmember Rowena Brown

And, as if that wasn’t enough, Oakland was recently recognized for the second consecutive year as the number one food city in the United States. What an incredible honor! I encourage you to explore one of my favorite neighborhoods, Temescal, recently designated as one of Oakland’s Entertainment Zones. I had the chance to do a walking tour, highlighting some of its amazing local eateries and shops (https://bit.ly/4maLMLk).

At City Hall, my colleagues Councilmember Wang, Councilmember Unger, and I authored a resolution reaffirming Oakland’s commitment to gender-affirming care (Resolution No. 91083, https://bit.ly/3O71wlW). As a proud queer woman, I believe deeply in using my voice and platform to defend and uplift the LGBTQ+ community in Oakland and beyond.

The Trump Administration’s recent efforts to strip federal funding and restrict access to gender-affirming care—particularly for LGBTQ+ youth—are deeply troubling. These actions disproportionately impact vulnerable communities who rely on programs like Medi-Cal and the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP). I was especially moved to stand alongside community members who shared their stories before the City Council. While the queer community is no stranger to attacks on our rights, we must remain steadfast in the fight for equity, dignity, and justice.

Oakland is advancing new strategies to address illegal dumping through stronger enforcement and innovative technology. Proposed amendments at the Public Works Committee would increase fines for first-time violations from $750 to $1,500, alongside a pilot program using drones to monitor high-dumping areas and improve accountability. Illegal dumping harms public health, the environment, accessibility, and local businesses. These local efforts are complemented by statewide action, including legislation from Senator Jesse Arreguín, SB-1218, that would link dumping violations to DMV registration. Together, these measures reflect a growing commitment to holding offenders accountable and protecting Oakland’s communities.

Looking ahead, the Oakland City Council will begin exploring Charter Reform, which could be on the ballot this November. We held our first public meeting on the topic at the March 26 Rules & Legislation Committee and look forward to continued community engagement in the months ahead.

If you’re interested in learning more or getting involved, please reach out to my office at atlarge@oaklandca.gov or follow along on social media for updates:

Instagram @rowena.brownoakland

Facebook https://bit.ly/4bWCdME

Rowena Brown, elected in 2024 as Oakland’s At-Large City Councilmember, is an African American queer leader and lifelong East Bay resident. A former community organizer, civics educator, and State Legislative District Director, she has spent her career advancing equity, opportunity, and inclusive policies at both the local and state levels. As Councilmember, she is centering community voices and bridging grassroots movements with City Hall to build a more resilient, just, and thriving Oakland. https://bit.ly/4m3rMJ2

Leading With Pride From Oakland City Hall

Published on April 9, 2026