Oakland Lowers Speed Limits in Commercial Districts to Save Lives

By Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large–

A new state law (AB 43) enables Oakland to lower speed limits in high traffic areas in the city. On September 25, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Oakland Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, Councilmembers Noel Gallo, Janani Ramachandran, my office, Oakland Department of Transportation (OakDOT) Director Fred Kelley, and other city leaders announced the first 11 locations that will see reduced speed limits and safer streets.

We celebrate the implementation of AB 43 on the local level. I have long been an advocate of tools to create safer streets, such as speed bumps, roundabouts, and lower speed limits. In fact, in 2021, I authored legislation in support of AB 43 ( https://tinyurl.com/cn5tfv5a ). So, I would like to thank OakDOT for implementing this important law and helping to make our streets safer by lowering the speed limits. It is a well-established fact that by lowering speed limits, the number of traffic fatalities are correspondingly lowered.

“The traffic safety epidemic disproportionately impacts our historically underserved communities,” said Fred Kelley, Director of OakDOT. “That is why we are implementing lowered speed limits in business activity districts in our highest priority equity neighborhoods first and prioritizing locations on the High-Injury Network.”

As part of implementing AB 43, OakDOT conducted a detailed analysis to identify more than 50 corridors totaling 25 + miles in Oakland that are eligible for 20 or 25 MPH Business Activity District speed limits. OakDOT anticipates implementing signage in all identified eligible Business Activity Districts, as feasible, by the end of 2025.

Councilmember At-Large and Council President Rebecca Kaplan, who is the Vice Mayor of Oakland, was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember; she was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She also serves on the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC). Follow Councilmember Kaplan on Twitter @Kaplan4Oakland (https://tinyurl.com/2dtjmazc) and Facebook (https://tinyurl.com/2p9dd5ta).

Oakland City Councilmember At-Large

Published October 5, 2023