2025 Marks a Bold, New Chapter for Oakland Pride

George J. Smith III, President of Oakland Pride

By George J. Smith III—

Hello San Francisco Bay Times Readers,

My name is George Jeffery Smith III, and I am honored to serve as President of the Board of Directors of Oakland Pride, Inc. On behalf of our Board, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers, I warmly invite you to join us for our 15th Annual LGBTQI+ Festival and Parade on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 11 am to 6 pm in downtown Oakland.

This year marks a bold new chapter for Oakland Pride. We’re bringing the Festival to Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, right in front of Oakland City Hall, and reversing our Parade route to start at 22nd and Broadway. For tickets, Parade details, and Festival information, please visit https://www.oaklandpride.org/

Oakland Pride is more than a festival—it’s a celebration of our shared vision for a community where everyone belongs. It’s a call to gather, to celebrate life and love, and to honor the vibrant diversity that makes Oakland “our town” truly unique. Year after year, Oakland Pride stands as a beacon of positive change and inclusivity.





Our 2025 Oakland Pride Weekend promises to be our most exciting yet, featuring a stellar lineup of performers who embody the spirit of our community—including Martha Wash (It’s Raining Men), CeCe Peniston (Finally and I’m Movin’ On), and Kamaiyah (How Does It Feel) on the Oakland LGBTQI+ Community Center Main Stage. On the Latin Stage, we are thrilled to welcome headliner Christian Chávez (Sálvame), and debuting this year, our Mighty Real T-Dance House Music Stage curated by David Harness.

The celebration extends well beyond the stages. Our Kids and Family Area will be a welcoming, safe space with interactive activities, games, and entertainment designed for all ages. For food-lovers, our Food Delights Zone will feature an array of flavors—from local favorites to international cuisine—prepared by some of the Bay Area’s most beloved chefs and food vendors. Also, throughout the festival, explore booths from local artisans, small businesses, and community organizations that proudly represent the heart and soul of Oakland.

In the Parade on Sunday, September 7, be sure to cheer on celebrities W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Layshia Clarendon (former Women’s National Basketball Association player), and Patrik-Ian Polk (Noah’s Arc), along with community heroes Tim Nguyen and Somos Familia Bay. Learn more about these inspiring individuals at https://www.oaklandpride.org/grandmarshal

We can’t wait to celebrate with you. See you in Oakland this September!

George J. Smith III is the President of the Oakland Pride Board of Directors. https://www.oaklandpride.org/

Published on August 29, 2025