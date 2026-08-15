Oakland Pride 2026 Parade and Festival Headliners

Photos courtesy of oaklandprideofficial.org

In its first year as a program of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, the Oakland Pride Parade & Festival recently announced this year’s theme and featured performers for Sunday, August 16, 2026.

At a time when LGBTQIA+ communities across the country are facing unprecedented attacks from our own federal government, we are also witnessing powerful victories driven by people coming together and demanding change. For Oaklanders, that spirit is part of their DNA and woven into the history of the city.

That is why the 2026 Oakland Pride Parade & Festival theme is Celebrating Pride, Power, and People. The theme reflects Oakland’s long history of progressive activism, rooted in collective action and carried forward by individuals and groups who have stepped up to demand justice for all, regardless of who they are. Oakland has always been a bastion of diversity, activism, celebration, and culture, and Oakland Pride remains a powerful embodiment of the Town’s soul.

Oakland Leaders and Supporters Share Thoughts About Pride

“Oakland Pride has always been more than a festival. It is a celebration of our resilience, our diversity, and our collective power. As Pride enters this new chapter as a program of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, we’re excited to build on decades of history while investing in the future of LGBTQIA+ people throughout Oakland and the Bay Area through year-round programming here at the LGBTQ Center.”

— Joe Hawkins, CEO and Co-founder, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center

“Gilead is proud to sponsor Oakland Pride reflecting our longstanding commitment to the Oakland community and our belief that scientific innovation, health equity, and community partnership go hand in hand. Oakland Pride provides an important opportunity to celebrate LGBTQ+ voices, support HIV awareness and prevention, and work alongside local organizations that are creating meaningful change. Together, we can continue building healthier, more inclusive communities for everyone.”

—Jane Stafford, Executive Director, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

“Since 2010, Oakland Pride has been an influential coalition dedicated to educating the greater Bay Area and promoting equality, social justice, civic involvement, and responsibility within Oakland and neighboring communities. Kaiser Permanente is a proud sponsor of the 2026 Oakland Pride, supporting a powerful day of celebration, community, and culture on Sunday, August 16, at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza and surrounding streets. The day begins with the Oakland Pride Parade, kicking off at 10:30 am and making its way through the heart of Downtown—free and open to the public. This year’s theme, Celebrating Pride, Power, and People, honors Oakland’s legacy of activism and the strength of a community that continues to organize, uplift, and celebrate one another in the face of ongoing challenges.”

—Kaiser Permanente, Parade Sponsor

“This year’s festival would not be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors, partners, and community members who believe in Oakland Pride’s mission. Their investment helps us create a safe, welcoming, and world-class event while ensuring that Pride remains accessible and impactful for our community. We invite businesses and organizations who share our values to join us in making this year’s celebration our strongest yet.”

—Manifair Hwang, Director of Sponsorships and Strategic Partnerships, Oakland Pride

“The Oakland Pride Parade has always been the heart of our celebration, bringing together thousands of people from across the Bay Area to march, celebrate, and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you’re walking in the parade, cheering from the sidelines, or joining us at the festival afterward, Oakland Pride is about showing the strength, diversity, and resilience of our community. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Downtown Oakland this month.”

—Brandon Harami, Director of Operations, Oakland Pride

“We are thrilled that Pride is happening in August to round out a vibrant summer in Oakland. We celebrate diversity and inclusivity in Oakland throughout the year but, during Pride, The Town shines even brighter. Visit Oakland is proud to support Oakland Pride and honor leaders in our LGBTQ+ community with our Pride Honors awards.”

—Peter Gamez, President & CEO, Visit Oakland

Featured Headliners

This year, Oakland Pride is proud to welcome an incredible lineup of local and international artists from across the LGBTQIA+ community and those who stand with us.

Main Stage – Amerie



Grammy-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and author Amerie has captivated audiences for more than two decades with hits including “1 Thing,” “Why Don’t We Fall in Love,” and “Talkin’ to Me.” A longtime LGBTQ+ ally and Pride performer, Amerie has built a devoted queer fanbase through her electrifying live performances, unmistakable voice, and enduring influence on contemporary R&B.

Oakland Pride 2026

Published on August 13, 2026