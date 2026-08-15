Oakland Pride 2026 Parade and Festival Headliners

Chrissy Chlapecka

Terrell Carter

Star Amerasu

La Cruz

Gala Varo

Latin Stage – FEY



A Latin pop icon and one of the best-selling Mexican artists of the 1990s, Fey rose to fame with dance-pop hits like “Azúcar Amargo.” With more than 10 million records sold worldwide, she remains a beloved figure in Latin pop and continues to tour internationally. In 2006, she was honored with a GLAAD Media Award for her support of the LGBTQ+ community, further cementing her status as a longtime ally.

Oakland Pride thanks Que Rico Productions and Club Papi for producing the Latin Stage this year.

Lady Alma

House Stage – Lady Alma



A global house music powerhouse, Lady Alma has spent more than two decades inspiring dance floors with her unmistakable voice and uplifting anthems including “Happiness,” “It’s House Music,” and “Let It Fall.” A beloved figure in the house music community—whose roots are deeply intertwined with Black and Latino LGBTQ+ culture—Lady Alma has become a fixture at Pride celebrations and dance festivals around the world, bringing soulful energy, joy, and connection everywhere she performs.

Oakland Pride thanks DJ David Harness for his work producing the House Stage this year.

Featured Supporting Acts

Chrissy Chlapecka: Chrissy Chlapecka is a rising pop and hyperpop artist who broke out through TikTok and the “BimboTok” movement, blending high-gloss pop with queer, feminist aesthetics. Named one of Rolling Stone’s “Brightest Pop Stars to Watch,” she has built a devoted Gen Z following with bold, campy, high-energy tracks. Chrissy Chlapecka is a proud lesbian and centers LGBTQ+ performers and voices in her music.

Terrell Carter: A powerhouse vocalist and actor best known for his work in Tyler Perry’s hit Netflix series Beauty in Black and Lee Daniels’ Fox musical drama Empire, Terrell Carter’s music blends R&B, gospel, and inspirational themes, delivered with a commanding voice and emotional stage presence. He is an openly gay man who has done incredible work uplifting the LGBTQ+ and Black communities.

Star Amerasu: Star Amerasu is a transgender Oakland icon, DJ, and independent pop artist known for genre-blending sounds and a bold visual identity. Through digital releases and live performances, Star Amerasu continues to push creative boundaries while representing Oakland’s vibrant queer artistic community.

La Cruz: A Venezuelan singer, songwriter, and openly queer Latin pop artist, La Cruz creates music that combines reggaeton, pop, and electronic influences. Known for his unapologetic authenticity and rapidly growing international fanbase, La Cruz has become one of Latin music’s most exciting emerging voices.

Gala Varo: One of Mexico’s most celebrated drag performers, Galo Varo is known for her stunning visuals, powerhouse stage presence, and unforgettable performances. Rising to international prominence through Drag Race México and RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, Gala Varo has become a fan favorite around the world. Oakland Pride is thrilled to welcome her to this year’s celebration for a performance that will embodu artistry, authenticity, and queer excellence.

NYTE SKOOL: NYTE SKOOL is a proudly gay artist born and raised in Oakland whose music blends unapologetic authenticity, Bay Area energy, and infectious pop and hip-hop influences. Fresh off winning the 2026 Oakland Pride Talent Show, NYTE SKOOL has quickly become one of the city’s emerging LGBTQ+ voices, using music to celebrate self-expression, resilience, and community. Representing The Town with pride, NYTE SKOOL will bring a high-energy performance that will reflect the creativity and diversity of Oakland’s next generation of artists.

FAQs

The Oakland Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 10:30 am. The parade will be free to watch along Broadway and this Transgender History Month will feature an East Bay Trans March contingent, in partnership with Brutha’s Rising, Trans Wellness Center, and other community-based trans groups.

The Pride Festival will also take place on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in Downtown Oakland at Frank Ogawa Plaza. The Festival will open at 11 am and entry will be free before 12:30 pm.

Official Events

Official Oakland Pride Pre-Festival events kicked off in Oakland’s Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District on August 12, 2026, at noon with the Moore Hope Plaza renaming ceremony in front of the LGBTQ Center building on Lakeshore and Lake Park, and, later that evening, the annual Cinemama Reel Queer Flix took place at the iconic Grand Lake Theater. The festival honored Bay Area LGBTQ+ films from the past and present. Please see the Oakland Pride website for a growing list of activities taking place during the Oakland Pride week: https://www.oaklandprideofficial.org/

About Oakland Pride

Oakland Pride is the East Bay’s longest running and largest LGBTQIA+ cultural celebration, bringing together tens of thousands of attendees each year for a day of community, advocacy, information gathering, entertainment, and celebration. In 2026, Oakland Pride entered a new chapter as a program of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, ensuring that proceeds from the Festival will not only help produce Pride but will also directly support services and programs for LGBTQIA+ people through the Center’s year-round programming.

Oakland Pride thanks the sponsors including Parade sponsor Kaiser Permanente and Festival sponsor Gilead, as well as PG&E, Marqueta, the Golden State Valkyries, and many others.

To purchase advance tickets and for additional information:

https://www.oaklandprideofficial.org/

Oakland Pride

Published on August 13, 2026