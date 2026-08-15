Oakland Pride: Joy in Motion

By Gypsy Love—

Pride has always been more than a parade. It’s a declaration of love. And, while every Pride event has its own personality, Oakland Pride stands out as one of the most powerful stages for love to shine.

As a Bay Area native and founder of Gypsy Love Productions, I’ve devoted my career to creating connection and making art that celebrates love, movement, and our shared humanity. I’ve had the privilege of performing at Pride celebrations throughout the Bay Area, including the Main Stages of both San Francisco Pride and Oakland Pride. Oakland Pride memories remain among my favorites.

Featured artist Gypsy Love (second from right), accompanied by electric violinist Kippy Marks (right) performed on the Main Stage at San Francisco Pride. Photo by DVPX.NET

Oakland has always danced to its own beat. It’s a city where art fuels activism, culture is cherished, and neighbors show up for one another. That spirit is woven into every Oakland Pride celebration. More than an event, it’s a joyful expression of belonging that welcomes everyone exactly as they are.

Magic was in the air when I joined my longtime collaborator, the incomparable “improvolinist” and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Kippy Marks, and international percussionist Drumspyder as “LoveMarks Music” to open Oakland Pride’s Main Stage 11 years ago for the legendary Sheila E (video here: https://bit.ly/4g0YM3x ). Sharing a lineup with one of music’s most extraordinary icons was exhilarating and unforgettable—but what stayed with me even more was the energy of the crowd.

Everywhere I looked, I saw joy in motion. Queer and trans community members, allies, families, elders, and young people filled the streets with music, laughter, and fearless self-expression. Artists transformed public spaces into living galleries. Community organizations connected people with vital resources. The parade overflowed with color, creativity, and contagious enthusiasm. The bliss was palpable.

That’s because Oakland Pride isn’t simply a festival. It’s a living reminder of what’s possible when people gather in the name of love instead of fear.

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights continue to face challenges across the country and so many communities are navigating uncertainty, Pride carries renewed significance. These gatherings are more than opportunities to dance together; they are acts of visibility, affirmation, and resilience. They remind us that joy itself can be revolutionary, and that standing together is a powerful form of resistance.

As an artist and passionate LGBTQ+ ally, I’ve witnessed how music and movement dissolve barriers that words alone cannot. A song can unite complete strangers on a dance floor. A shared rhythm can transform isolation into connection. In those moments, differences fade, compassion grows, and we remember how we’re all connected.

That’s the magic of Oakland Pride. It creates space for people to embrace who they are while strengthening the bonds that unite us. It reminds us that diversity isn’t something to tolerate; it’s something to treasure. In a world that feels painfully divided, that message couldn’t be more important.

Gypsy Love performed on the Main Stage at Oakland Pride, accompanied by

Kippy Marks and Drumspyder. Photo by Robbie Sweeney

Oakland Pride embodies everything I love about the Bay Area: fearless creativity, radiant self-expression, and an unwavering commitment to inclusion. I’m deeply grateful for the memories I’ve made there, the exquisite artists I’ve shared the stage with, and the countless people whose openness and kindness continue to inspire my work.

As we look ahead, may we continue to dance, lift each other up, and advocate for a future where every person can shine boldly and love freely. Pride is a promise we make to one another, and, year after year, Oakland Pride fulfills that promise with art and soul.

Gypsy Love is an award-winning recording artist, former “San Francisco Bay Times” astrology columnist, and passionate LGBTQ+ ally. Her latest dance singles “Synchronicity” and “Fly Robin Fly” are lifting spirits and moving bodies around the world; available on all major streaming platforms. Learn more at https://gypsyloveproductions.com/

Oakland Pride 2026

Published on August 13, 2026