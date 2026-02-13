On the Eve of The Castro Theatre Reopening

Ahead of The Castro Theatre reopening, members of the San Francisco Bay Times team—Beth Schnitzer, Donna Sachet, and photographer Michael Kirschner—were given a tour of the theater by David Perry of David Perry & Associates. Schnitzer filmed much of the informative tour (view it at https://bit.ly/4qvBNRt ) and Kirschner took many images of the theater as workers prepared for the reopening. In addition to this photo spread, view the slideshow at: https://bit.ly/45XYGFK









Published on February 12, 2026