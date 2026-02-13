Recent Comments

    On the Eve of The Castro Theatre Reopening

    Ahead of The Castro Theatre reopening, members of the San Francisco Bay Times team—Beth Schnitzer, Donna Sachet, and photographer Michael Kirschner—were given a tour of the theater by David Perry of David Perry & Associates. Schnitzer filmed much of the informative tour (view it at https://bit.ly/4qvBNRt ) and Kirschner took many images of the theater as workers prepared for the reopening. In addition to this photo spread, view the slideshow at: https://bit.ly/45XYGFK

    Published on February 12, 2026