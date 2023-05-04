Openhouse 25th Anniversary Gala

Guests filled the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco’s ballroom on Sunday, April 23, 2023, for the sold-out 25th Anniversary of Openhouse, the beloved LGBTQ+ senior housing and services organization co-founded by Dr. Marcy Adelman and Jeanette Gurevitch.

Following an opening “bubbly reception,” a stirring processional led by the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band’s drum core opened the 2023 Spring Fling with remarks of welcome presented by Openhouse Executive Director Kathleen Sullivan and activist Morningstar Vancil.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi received the Founders’ Award presented by Dr. Marcy Adelman, and gave a rousing acceptance speech that included memories of her work for more than 36 years as a supporter of HIV/AIDS advocacy efforts.

On Lok, Inc., the senior services organization recognized as a pioneer in elder care providing health care services for more than fifty years, received the Openhouse Trailblazer Award. Chief Executive Officer Grace Li accepted the award. In partnership with Openhouse, On Lok created the nation’s first community-based adult day program for LGBTQ+ seniors.



Also presented was the Openhouse Remembers award in memory of Juan Carlos (J.C.) Wallace and honoring his service as Co-Chair of the Openhouse Board of Directors and his tireless support of the organization. Current Board Co-Chairs Maite Echaniz and Bill Lowell presented the award, which was received by members of his family.

Sullivan presented keynote remarks along with a cinematic overview of the organization’s role in the LGBTQ+ community of San Francisco. Following the brunch and program, guests enjoyed a selection of desserts and a dance party.

Published on May 4, 2023