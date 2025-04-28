Openhouse Spring Fling 2025

Photos by Charlotte M. Fiorito

Openhouse, the nonprofit co-founded by San Francisco Bay Times columnist Dr. Marcy Adelman, provides community, services, and housing for LGBTQ+ seniors. On April 13, 2025, Openhouse held its Spring Fling fundraiser at The Four Seasons Hotel Ballroom. The emcee was Sister Roma and the auctioneer was Michael Tate.

Honorees this year included:

Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging

Recipient of the Adelman-Gurevitch Founders Award; Anjali Rimi, President of the Center for Immigrant Protection Recipient of the Trailblazer Award;

Juanita MORE!, Drag icon, activist, and tireless fundraiser Recipient of the GenOUT Award.

The event not only is a success from a fundraising standpoint, but also is a highly anticipated celebration during the heart of the spring season. For more information about this year’s Spring Fling: https://bit.ly/42AM3xL





















Published on April 24, 2025