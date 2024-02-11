Opening Ceremony for Black History Month in San Francisco

Photos by Rink and Courtesy of SF Arts Commission

The San Francisco African American Historical & Cultural Society hosted the Opening Ceremony for Black History Month, which was held at the San Francisco City Hall Rotunda on Friday, February 2, 2024. This year’s theme for the month-long celebration in San Francisco is “African Americans and the Arts.”



Mayor London Breed welcomed guests and spoke about the importance of the annual observance. San Francisco Arts Commission President Chuck Collins and Commissioners Suzie Ferras and Seth Brenzel also participated.



Ralph Remington, who serves as the Arts Commission’s Director of Cultural Affairs, gave a keynote address. “The influence of Black artists, musicians, writers, and performers on American culture is undeniable,” Remington said.

Performer Thea Rose led participants in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black National Anthem, and performed additional selections during the event.

A closing ceremony for Black History Month will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 5:30–9:30 pm at San Francisco City Hall.



Opening Ceremony livestream at YouTube:

http://tinyurl.com/mtw96sru

Published on February 8, 2024