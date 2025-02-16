Organizations on the Frontlines Fighting to Protect Us

By Joanie Juster–

Here are just a few suggestions where your contributions of money or volunteer time can help. Right now, major battles are being fought and won in courtrooms, and it’s worth supporting national organizations that are best equipped to fight the big fights. It is also important to support local organizations—especially those whose funding is threatened by orders from Washington.

This list is not meant to be comprehensive; it’s just a starting point. These organizations are all on the frontlines, fighting to protect all of us.

ACLU has been our nation’s guardian of liberty for almost 100 years, working in courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and the laws of the United States guaranteed to everyone in this country. https://www.aclu.org/

Democracy Docket is the leading digital news platform that tracks voting rights and election litigation. Their daily email report provides critical updates on major court cases defending the constitution, voting rights, and our civil rights. https://www.democracydocket.com/

Lambda Legal works for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ people and those with HIV through impact litigation, education, and public policy work.

https://tinyurl.com/LambdaOrg



Advocates for Trans Equality, (Formerly National Center for Transgender Equality and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund) and also known as A4TE, fights for the legal and political rights of transgender people in America. https://transequality.org/

Planned Parenthood directly provides reproductive health services and sexual education, contributes to research in reproductive technology, and advocates for the protection and expansion of reproductive rights. https://tinyurl.com/PPHorg

Faithful America is the largest online community of Christians who are fighting for social justice and combating Christian Nationalism. https://tinyurl.com/FFAorg

The San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, at the local level, provides a resource page with a variety of critical resources for TGNCI people. https://tinyurl.com/SFOTIS

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

Published on February 13, 2025