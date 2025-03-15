Orphan Andy’s Is for Sale

Photos by Rink

Orphan Andy’s co-owners Bill Pung and Dennis Ziebell informed the San Francisco Bay Times earlier this month that their landmark Castro restaurant was for sale—and for what many believe to be a bargain price: $250,000. The announcement was made just weeks after Fisch & Flore went on the market. In that case, the 954-square-foot Fisch & Flore in the historic home of former Café Flore is being offered for $795,000.

Pung and Ziebell, who are married, have owned and operated Orphan Andy’s for 48 years, since they first acquired the diner in 1977. The beloved old-school destination has been open 24/7 for at least four days of the week (and long hours on the other days) and dishes out burgers, malts, and other classic all-American fare.

After nearly five decades of challenging work, however, Pung and Ziebell are ready to retire. This has called into question the fate of the restaurant, located on 17th Street just two doors down from Twin Peaks on the corner at the Castro and Market streets intersection.

Just thinking about the sale has members of our Bay Times team craving Orphan Andy’s famous pancakes, burgers, Hawaiian cake, chocolate brownies, and much more. Orphan Andy’s has been a home away from home for many of us, largely due to Pung and Ziebell’s welcoming, caring approach.

Bay Times lead photographer Rink is among those who have been going to Orphan Andy’s since it first opened. Here, we share just some of the volumes of images that he has taken at the diner over the decades. We will continue to follow the sale of both Orphan Andy’s and Fisch & Flore, as well as other business news in the Castro.





