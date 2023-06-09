Our 47th Year Leading Off a San Francisco Pride Parade

By Kate Brown, Ph.D.–

Here we go—it is June and it is Pride Month! Happy Pride, everyone! Pride is a month for joyfully celebrating our LGBTQIA+ existence, for uplifting all our voices, and for acknowledging the hard battles we have fought and are continuing to fight for equality and liberation.

This past weekend the many participants of the AIDS/LifeCycle departed San Francisco towards Los Angeles for the organization’s 29th year of fundraising to fund the work of San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. I find it stirring that since 1994, participants have raised more than $300 million for HIV/AIDS-related services.

Over many years, we’ve had San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® (SFDOB) patch-holders participate as cyclists on bicycles, as road captains on motorcycles, and non-riders who have fundraised from home. It has been inspiring to see the dedication individuals within SFDOB have had with AIDS/LifeCycle, an organization that has been committed to supporting our community for nearly 30 years. We wish all of the riders, participants, and volunteers with the AIDS/LifeCycle a safe journey this week.

Speaking of long-standing relationships and traditions, it will be our 47th year leading off a Pride Parade, and we are excited to be a part of the 53rd annual San Francisco Pride Parade on June 25. We welcome both participants and volunteers to come ride with us! To register to ride with us please go to www.sfpride.org/dykesonbikes

And we are always grateful to our incredible team of volunteers of riders and non-riders alike. More information, including how to volunteer with us, can be found at www.sfdykesonbikes.org

Lastly, we want to warmly welcome everyone to attend our annual Pride Saturday Fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, from 12:30 pm–3:30 pm. This year our event will be held at, and generously hosted by, the LGBTQIA+ social club The Academy SF. The Academy SF has been so welcoming of the entire LGBTQIA+ community, and, of course, it is the location for the fabulous Divas & Drinks party every month. Come join us at The Academy SF (2166 Market Street) for dancing (music from DJ Rockaway), auction prizes, and more! You can also register to ride with us at the Parade and pick up our limited-edition T-shirts and Dykes on Bikes® merch. Our mid-day event puts you right in the heart of the Castro and allows for plenty of time to experience all the activities on Pride Saturday.

Kate Brown, Ph.D., is the President of San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent. https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

