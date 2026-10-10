‘Out the Vote’ Encourages Queer Gen-Z Voters to Make Their Voice Count Elections

In the realm of LGBTQ+ advocacy, mobilization and voting power have long served as the fundamental engines of social progress. Out the Vote, founded by San Francisco community leader and philanthropist Robert Holgate, has emerged as a strategic initiative dedicated to turning civic potential into decisive action at the ballot box and particularly for Gen Z individuals (born roughly between 1997 and 2012).

Recognizing that political rights and protections are continually subject to legislative debate, Holgate established the nonpartisan effort to ensure LGBTQ+ individuals and allies across the nation are fully registered, informed, and empowered to participate in local, state, and federal elections.

Holgate has been a staunch supporter of the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club and other queer community groups and projects. He is also a film producer and most recently produced the popular documentary Hunky Jesus—about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence annual contests—directed by friend and frequent collaborator Jennifer Kroot. Both Holgate and Kroot are former San Francisco Bay Times columnists.

The vision for Out the Vote is a commitment to grassroots engagement and broad-based coalition building. Leveraging decades of experience in community organizing, fundraising, and advocacy, Holgate and his team designed the program to bridge the gap between cultural awareness and institutional civic participation. The initiative focuses on reaching historically underrepresented segments within the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing that every vote is a critical safeguard for hard-won civil rights, healthcare access, and non-discrimination protections.

Through targeted voter registration drives, digital education campaigns, and direct community outreach, Out the Vote demystifies the electoral process for voters nationwide. By partnering with local organizations, college campuses, and advocacy networks, the initiative provides accessible resources on voter registration deadlines, mail-in balloting, and down-ballot measures that directly affect LGBTQ+ lives. The emphasis on sustained, year-round engagement ensures that civic participation is treated, not as a single election-day task, but as an ongoing responsibility of community stewardship.

Out the Vote highlights the vital role of individual leadership in sustaining democratic health. Holgate’s dedication to empowering voters has created a durable framework for activism that continues to amplify marginalized voices in governance. As civil rights challenges persist across the country, Out the Vote remains a vital beacon, reminding the community that true equality relies on making individual voices count at the ballot box.

https://outthevote.com/

Pipeline to Power

Published on October 8, 2026