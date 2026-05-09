OutGiving Conference 2026 in New York City

Since 1996, the biennial OutGiving Conference has brought together LGBTQ+ and allied donors to share strategies, build relationships, and deepen their commitment to the cause of equality. Held at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in New York City on April 30, this year’s event was led, in part, by Gill Foundation CEO Kate Kendell, who was the former longtime executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (now the National Center for LGBTQ Rights). Participants also came from the Bay Area, such as A. Sparks, the Executive Director of the Masto Foundation, and philanthropic advisor Pam David, formerly of the Walter & Elise Haas Fund.

Among the featured speakers at OutGiving 2026 were Letitia James, Attorney General of New York; Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger; and technology journalist Kara Swisher, whose new six-part series Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever recently premiered on CNN. https://gillfoundation.org/outgiving/

A.Sparks, Kate Kendell, and Pam David at the 2026 OutGiving in

New York City



Published on May 7, 2026